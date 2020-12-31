Ravens Add Depth by Signing Former Lions Safety Jayron Kearse to Practice Squad

Team has dealt with several injuries in secondary.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens added depth to their secondary and special teams by signing Jayron Kearse to the practice squad.

Kearse, 26 started seven games at safety for the Lions this season before being released for violating team rules when he left the team hotel without permission, according to a report by the Detroit Free Press.

He will provide valuable experience as Baltimore makes its postseason plans for the third consecutive year. Kearse managed 59 tackles, two passes defended and one forced fumble with Detroit this year.

Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale declined to comment on the addition of Kearse on Thursday because he didn't know if the signing had become official.

Kearse was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the seventh round of the 2016 NFL draft. He played in all 16 games as a rookie and started four games over the next three seasons.

Kearse is the nephew of Jevon Kearse, a former Pro-Bowl defensive end for the Titans (1999–2003, 2008–2009) and Eagles (2004–2007).

Kearse can provide valuable depth behind Ravens safeties Chuck Clark and DeShon Elliott.

The Ravens will qualify for the postseason with a win over Cincinnati on Sunday.

"We’ve been through so much adversity this year," Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson said this week. "We hit humps and stuff like that, but our guys just find a way to pull through and keep fighting, especially for this playoff run. We have a great opponent in front of us this Sunday. Hats off to our whole team, because it’s a team award to me, to be honest.”

Earlier this week, the Houston Texans claimed rookie Geno Stone off waivers from the Ravens. Stone was a roster casualty when his exemption for coming off the reserve/COVID-19 list expired.

Stone, a seventh-round pick from Iowa in this year's NFL draft, played primarily on special teams snaps for the Ravens over two games.