Ravens Hosting Another Offensive Tackle After Departure of Orlando Brown Jr.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are aggressively looking at potential offensive tackles after trading Orlando Brown Jr. to the Kansas City Chiefs.

One week after hosting Steelers’ free-agent offensive lineman Alejandro Villanueva, Baltimore plans to bring in former Titans’ tackle Dennis Kelly, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Ravens traded Orlando Brown Jr. to Kansas City in exchange for four draft picks. In addition to the 31st overall pick in this year's draft, Baltimore also gets a 2021 third-round selection (94 overall), a 2022 fourth-round pick (either 136 or 144) and a 2022 fifth-round selection.

Kansas City received a 2021 second-round pick (58th overall) and a 2022 sixth-round pick, in addition to Brown.

Brown successfully made the switch from right to left tackle when Ronnie Stanley went down with a season-ending ankle injury. However, Stanley is expected to return to his position for the 2021 season but Brown wants to stay at left tackle. Brown will have that opportunity with the Chiefs.

The Ravens are already taking potential steps to add depth.

Villanueva has started every game at left tackle for Pittsburgh over the past five seasons. While the team is reportedly interested in signing him, the Ravens are reluctant to finalize any deals before May 3 when they would not lose any potential compensatory draft picks for signing a free agent.

Kelly spent five seasons with the Titans before being released in March. In 2020, however, he started all 16 games and one postseason game. He was one of the only offensive linemen who stayed relatively healthy throughout the season and played a key role in running back Derrick Henry’s second consecutive rushing title and 2,000-yard chase.

Overall, Kelly played in 74 games with 34 starts as a Titan and appeared in all four of the Titans’ postseason games over the last two seasons.