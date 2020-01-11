RavenMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Ravens Three Keys to Victories Over Titans

Todd Karpovich

BALTIMORE — The Ravens are looking to extend the best season in franchise history in an AFC divisional playoff game against the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium.

Here are three keys to victory for Baltimore:

1. Shut down Tennessee running back Derrick Henry

Henry led the NFL with 1,540 yards rushing in the regular season. He was also the difference in Tennessee's 20-13 victory over the Patriots in the wild-card round, running for 182 yards on 34 carries with a touchdown. 

The Ravens will stack the line and try to keep 6-foot-3, 240-pound Henry bottled up before he can get to the second level and become increasingly difficult to bring down. Ravens' defensive tackles Brandon Williams, Michael Pierce and Domata Peko need to have dominant games. If Henry does break a couple of tackles, the onus will be on the Ravens' defensive back to make tackles.  

Baltimore was ranked fifth against the run in the regular season and allowed 93.4 yards per game. 

In two career games against Baltimore, Henry has gone 1-1 and run for 47 yards on 15 carries (3.13 y.p.c) with a touchdown. However, he is a much better runner this season.

2. Raven Need to Start Fast and Avoid Turnovers

The Ravens had an extra week of rest and prepare for the Titans as the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs. The players scoffed at the notion there might be some rust from the layoff. 

Quarterback Lamar Jackson has done a solid job setting the early tone and the Ravens led the NFL with first quarter points per game. Jackson has also done a solid job protecting the football and threw for 36 touchdowns and just six interceptions. Overall, Baltimore had a +10 turnover ratio, which ranked sixth among all teams. The Ravens lost seven fumbles this season.

If the Ravens can open a big lead, the pressure will be on Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill to win the game against Baltimore's lockdown secondary. The Titans suffered a blow when linebacker Jayon Brown was ruled out with a shoulder injury. 

3. Makes Plays Deep Downfield

The Titans need to contain the Ravens' record-setting ground attack to put themselves in position to pull off the upset. If Tennessee stacks the box, Jackson will need to make plays downfield to loosen the pressure. 

Receiver Marquise Brown is Jackson's favorite deep threat, and he has the ability to get behind the Titans' defense. Tight end Mark Andrews has the ability to get open in the middle of the field and pick up considerable yards after making a reception. Look for Jackson to make plays through the air to keep Tennessee off-balance. The Titans were ranked 24th against the pass, allowing 255 yards per game. 

Jackson has to be wary of Titans safety Kevin Byard (five interceptions) and cornerback Logan Ryan (four interceptions), both of whom can change the momentum of the game.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Hollywood Brown Excited for First NFL Playoff Action

Ravens receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown had some memorable moments in his rookie season. Overall, Brown finished his first season with 46 receptions for 584 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, helping the Ravens produce the league's No. 1 scoring offense (33.2 point per game). Brown's seven touchdown receptions tied Marlon Brown (2013) and Torrey Smith (2011) for the most by a rookie in team history.

Todd Karpovich

The Street: Lamar Jackson, Ravens Too Good to Get Upset by Titans

Titans running back Derrick Henry carried (pun very much intended) his team into the AFC Divisional Round where MVP Candidate Lamar Jackson and his Ravens teammates have been patiently waiting. While Baltimore (14-2) was resting and strategizing during their bye week, Tennessee (9-7) was pulling of an impressive upset in New England with a 20-13 victory over the Patriots.

Todd Karpovich

Harbaugh Lauds Ravens Unselfishness

The Ravens players on offense never complained about not getting enough touches. The defenders were focused on making an impact and not worried about their statistics even though several of those players are slated to hit the free-agent market this offseason. Coach John Harbaugh said that type of attitude has led to the team's success. The Ravens (14-2) set a franchise record for wins and earned the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs for the first time in their history.

Todd Karpovich

by

Dillon88

Ground Control: Ravens-Titans Will Battle in the Trenches

There's no secret as to how the Ravens and Titans are going to attack one another. Both teams want to establish an effective running game to set the tone in their AFC divisional round matchup on Jan. 11. While Tennessee has the best running back in the game with Derrick Henry, the Ravens had the best rushing attack in league history behind quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Todd Karpovich

by

Dillon88

For Ravens, The Biggest Game Is the Next One

The Baltimore Ravens earned a first round bye in the NFL Playoffs and they have the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Although most pundits are now picking the Ravens to be Super-Bowl bound, the team realizes they're a long way from being crowned anything at all. The steepest part of the mountain is ahead, and in order to reach the summit on top, they'll have to power through the rough terrain.

Trevor Woods

by

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens-Titans: Matchups to Watch

The No. 1 seed Baltimore Ravens are set to host the No. 6 seed Tennessee Titans in the AFC Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs on Saturday, Jan. 11 in a prime-time game. Here are the key matchups.

Trevor Woods

by

Dillon88

Mark Ingram's Status Still Uncertain for Divisional Playoff Game Against Titans

Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram's status remains up in the air for the divisional round game against the Titans after he suffered an injury in Week 16.

Todd Karpovich

by

Footballfan55

AFC Divisional Round: Ravens-Titans Preview, Prediction

The top-seeded Ravens play No. 6 Tennessee in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs. Baltimore is heavy favorites, but the Titans have confidence after an emotional victory on the road against New England. Baltimore leads the all-time postseason series 2-1 against Tennessee.

Todd Karpovich

by

JanetW

Vlog: Notes from the Castle Jan. 9

The Ravens got some good news Thursday, Jan. 9, when running back Mark Ingram was back on the practice field. However, coach John Harbaugh was coy about the running back's status earlier this week. He also downplayed the significance of Ingram's return to the practice field.

Todd Karpovich

by

Towsonravens

Second-Year Ravens Feel More Prepared for Playoffs

Several Ravens learned a hard lesson about the NFL playoffs as rookies last season. Baltimore had a couple of early miscues and never seemed to match the intensity and speed of the Los Angeles Chargers in a 23-17 loss in the wild-card round. Several of those players are confident they'll take those lessons into the divisional game against the Tennessee Titans on Jan. 11. They don't expect another disappointing performance.

Todd Karpovich

by

Towsonravens