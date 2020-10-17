Sam Koch Set to Play Record-Setting 230th Game With Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Sam Koch embodies what it means to be a Baltimore Raven.

His work ethic, humility, unselfishness represent the values of the organization.

Koch's commitment to the franchise will be highlighted this week against the Eagles when he appears in his 230th regular-season game — the most by any player in franchise history, surpassing both Terrell Suggs (229 games) and Ray Lewis (228 games).

Koch has never missed a game since being drafted by the Ravens in 2006.

"I wanted to come out here and prove my talents were worthwhile in this league and to take it game by game," Koch said. "And now I look back, and it’s 15 years, two-hundred and I don’t know what the exact number is, but two-hundred some games (230 on Sunday), and it’s like, ‘Man, that’s been quite the ride.’ But there’s so much more to prove, so much more that I can do."

Koch is the Ravens’ all-time leader in punts inside the 20 (412). In 2017, he posted a franchise-record and NFL-high 40 kicks inside the 20. Koch also owns a 45 .4 career gross average and 39 .6 career net, both marks that rank first in Ravens history. In 2014, he posted a career-high and team-record 47 .4-yard gross (matched again in 2018) and 43 .3-yard net average.

"I’m kind of looking at, so many people talk about it, and it’s definitely an enjoyable moment," Koch said. "I wouldn’t have been able to do it without my wife and kids supporting me along the whole time, along with all the coaches that we’ve had and Morgan [Cox] and [Justin] Tucker; without those guys, I wouldn’t be here today. But it’s a very proud moment. [I’ll] just go out there and focus on our game, and on to the next.”

Ravens special teams coach Chris Horton said Koch is not only one of the best punters, but also one of the best holders in the history of the NFL. Kicker Justin Tucker, long snapper Morgan Cox and Koch, known as "The Wolfpack," are three of the longest-tenured trios in the league and consistently rated among the best at their positions.

In Week against Washington, Koch completed a 15-yard pass to wide receiver Miles Boykin on a fourth-and-9 fake punt. Of players with at least 5 career passes, Koch holds the NFL record with a 100% completion rate, going 7 of 7 for 82 yards and a 105.6 rating.

"With Sam, what comes to mind is, I think of a guy who’s always trying to get better," Chris Horton said. "No matter what, this guy is never satisfied about what he’s done in practice because there’s always some little things that he wants to work on. Even when he has a great day in practice, he’ll tell you, ‘Nope, it wasn’t good enough.’

"So, I just love the way he’s worked, and that’s really one of the reasons why he’s been able to have the success that he’s had. He’s arguably, probably, the best punter in this league. What he’s done for the game, and how he’s changed the game, with his different arsenal of punts, it’s been outstanding. And that’s another reason why he’s able to do what he’s done for so long and do it at such a high level.”