La Canfora: Ravens Need to Give Lamar Jackson More Support

BALTIMORE — CBS NFL Insider Jason La Canfora defended Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and his assertion the team needs to be more creative on offense.

Jackson had voiced his concerns earlier in the week on the "Rich Eisen Show." when asked why the offense was not clicking at the same level as last year.

La Canfora appeared on Eisen's show a few days later and contended the criticism was spot on.

“So much is thrown at this kid," La Canfora told Eisent. "And it's always what more should Lamar be doing. What more could Lamar do? What more can they get out of Lamar? And I get it. He's not going to win the MVP. I got news for you Greg Roman isn't going to win any coordinator of the year awards either. Mark Andrews was the only guy you have to worry about then, and he's the only one you have to worry about now."

Jackson is not the first player to voice concerns about the offense this season.

Following a 28-24 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, wide receiver Hollywood Brown tweeted “What’s the point of having souljas when you never use them (Never!!)." He later deleted the post, but it raised more concerns about the offense.

La Canfora also questioned Brown's role in the offense.

"Hollywood Brown, if he's truly a No 1 receiver or No. 2, we can look at the numbers or we can sit down and watch the film," La Canfora said. "When one-third of your routes are go-routes, that’s a highway to hell, a road to nowhere that has not been completed all year. When you’re not running the full route tree, when you’re not a big [yards after catch] guy and he’s changing his body ... I hope he becomes what they drafted him to be.

"Getting more speed involved in the run game with [Devin] Duvernay and Brown, you don’t see it. Bubble screens, you don’t see it."

Last year, Jackson threw for 3,127 yards with an NFL-high 36 touchdowns and just six interceptions (113.3 rating). Opponents have done an effective job taking away the middle of the field and forcing Jackson to throw outside the numbers, an area where he has traditionally struggled.

La Canfora said other issues are at play, most notably the retirement of Pro-Bowl right guard Marshal Yanda and the season-ending injury to left tackle Ronnie Stanley.

“He’s a top 10 quarterback in play-action, but he’s [ranked[ 23 in attempts," La Canfora said. "They lost a Hall-of-Fame guard. They lost an All-Pro left tackle. Some of what worked last year is not going to work. Now, with D.J. Fluker on the right side, that’s a little different than Orlando Brown Jr. I just thought the kid was being honest. Stadiums are empty and you do hear more than ever."

The Ravens need to provide Jackson with more weapons and be more creative with their play-calling, according to La Canfora. In short, Jackson is fulfilling his role and other parts of the organization need to catch up.

“We need to have a little context here," La Canfora said. "Has he taken major strides forward? No, but he’s still the single, most prevalent dominant reason that they are 6-2. He opens up all the stuff in the run game that very few people can. He’s running four times fewer per game, which is good. But they’re still an elite running unit because of him.

"They have a vocal leadership void on that side of the ball. You don’t have Yanda anymore. Everyone is sitting back, ‘What more should Lamar do?” Just let Lamar play. Lamar is the least of the problems around here. How about people do more for Lamar.”