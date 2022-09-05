Skip to main content

Lamar Jackson to Face Patient Jets, Tight Coverage on Andrews

Baltimore and New York meet Week 1.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The New York Jets main objective in the regular-season opener against the Ravens is to contain quarterback Lamar Jackson.

New York has already spent several weeks breaking down the Ravens' attack.

"They've been running the same offense for a couple of years, so they have a lot of film," Jets safety Jordan Whitehead said. "You just have to play real hard against Lamar Jackson."

One of the ways the Jets will attack Jackson is to limit the blitzing. Jackson has the ability to find seams and run downfield when a gang of defenders attacks him. So, New York could rush four players and make Jackson work from the pocket.

The Miami Dolphins were successful in stopping the Ravens with a Cover 0 defense last season and the Jets might try to emulate that plan. 

"It's been a little while, but just playing quarterbacks like him, all 11 men have to do their jobs," Whitehead said. "If somebody is off their key that play, that's a touchdown or a first down. You just have to be very detailed playing together."

New York will also employ a spy to keep a constant eye on Jackson.

It's no secret that Jackson's favorite target is tight end Mark Andrews, who was targeted a team-high 153 times last season. The Jets want to take Andrews out of the game and they'll try to succeed with double-teams and jamming him at the line of scrimmage.

Andrews is preparing for those types of scenarios. 

"I’m just going to go out there and try to help this team win," Andrews said. "It’s not one of those things you can worry about. I’m going to adjust to whatever they give me, [and] I’m going to do what I can. So, I’m not too worried about that. I know that the coaches will put me in a good position, and I’m going to work my butt off to get open.”

