Lamar Jackson Dishes on Injured Hip, Matchup With Jaguars

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson deemed himself ready to play in Week 12 against the Jaguars after dealing with an injured hip this week.

Jackson talked about the injury, the state of the Ravens, and the Jaguars after Friday's practice.

Here's what Jackson has to say:

On how his hip is feeling:

Jackson: “It’s getting better. I’m going to be good for Sunday.”

On if it’s the same hip injury as earlier in the year or a different one:

Jackson: “No, it was something different. It’s good, though.”

On if his hip was bothering him during the game on Sunday:

Jackson: “It was alright. We won.”

On what stands out to him about the Jaguars’ defense:

Jackson: “The two safeties, Josh Allen, the rookie [Travon Walker] – they’re standing out. They’ve been looking pretty good. It’s a fast defense; guys are flying around. Pretty much that stands out to me.”

On how much he enjoys playing in warmer temperatures like down in Jacksonville:

Jackson: “I enjoy it. I don’t think anybody likes playing in the cold – not just me. I don’t think anybody does. It’s not the same, but it is what it is. It’s a part of football, so [you’ve] got to get used to it.”

On how impressive fullack Patrick Ricard has been:

Jackson: “Very impressive – a 300-pound guy full of muscle, doing everything. [Patrick Ricard] is catching the ball out of the backfield, running the ball, blocking. He’s ‘Mr. Do It All’ for us. We need that.”

On if he ever has to remind himself or those around him to not overlook some games:

Jackson: “I wouldn’t say just to remind others; just keep it in the air, because anybody can get complacent when you’re having a lot of success. So, we just have to keep everyone levelheaded around here, including myself.”

On what he thinks the offense needs to focus on for improvement:

Jackson: “Scoring points. That’s the only thing I see – just scoring points. [If] we score points [and] our defense keeps giving us the ball back, there’s no telling what we can do.”

On his chemistry with wide receiver Demarcus Robinson:

Jackson: “Yes, I feel it is pretty good. We work our tail off in practice – because it starts out here first – and then it just transitions to the games. I feel it’s getting really good.”