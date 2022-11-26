Skip to main content

Lamar Jackson Dishes on Injured Hip, Matchup With Jaguars

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson deemed himself ready to play in Week 12 against the Jaguars after dealing with an injured hip this week.

Jackson talked about the injury, the state of the Ravens, and the Jaguars after Friday's practice. 

Here's what Jackson has to say:

On how his hip is feeling: 

Jackson: “It’s getting better. I’m going to be good for Sunday.”

On if it’s the same hip injury as earlier in the year or a different one: 

Jackson: “No, it was something different. It’s good, though.”

On if his hip was bothering him during the game on Sunday: 

Jackson: “It was alright. We won.”

On what stands out to him about the Jaguars’ defense: 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Jackson: “The two safeties, Josh Allen, the rookie [Travon Walker] – they’re standing out. They’ve been looking pretty good. It’s a fast defense; guys are flying around. Pretty much that stands out to me.”

On how much he enjoys playing in warmer temperatures like down in Jacksonville: 

Jackson: “I enjoy it. I don’t think anybody likes playing in the cold – not just me. I don’t think anybody does. It’s not the same, but it is what it is. It’s a part of football, so [you’ve] got to get used to it.”

On how impressive fullack Patrick Ricard has been: 

Jackson: “Very impressive – a 300-pound guy full of muscle, doing everything. [Patrick Ricard] is catching the ball out of the backfield, running the ball, blocking. He’s ‘Mr. Do It All’ for us. We need that.”

On if he ever has to remind himself or those around him to not overlook some games:

Jackson: “I wouldn’t say just to remind others; just keep it in the air, because anybody can get complacent when you’re having a lot of success. So, we just have to keep everyone levelheaded around here, including myself.”

On what he thinks the offense needs to focus on for improvement: 

Jackson: “Scoring points. That’s the only thing I see – just scoring points. [If] we score points [and] our defense keeps giving us the ball back, there’s no telling what we can do.”

On his chemistry with wide receiver Demarcus Robinson: 

Jackson: “Yes, I feel it is pretty good. We work our tail off in practice – because it starts out here first – and then it just transitions to the games. I feel it’s getting really good.”

In This Article (1)

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

1160461513.jpg
News

Ravens — Jaguars Week 12 Predictions

By Todd Karpovich
USATSI_19474465
News

Betting Trends for Ravens — Jaguars

By Todd Karpovich
gtvsydouik1ieznhjcfv
News

Behind Enemy Lines: 5 Questions With Jaguars Beat Writer

By Todd Karpovich
USATSI_19383548
News

Samuel Njoku: Ravens Formula for Success Double-Edged Sword

By Todd Karpovich
USATSI_19118125
News

Ravens Have Optimistic Prognosis With Injured Players

By Todd Karpovich
usa_today_9565167.0
News

Harbaugh Expects Hard-Fought Game Between Ravens and Jaguars

By Todd Karpovich
Ronnie-Stanley-Lamar-Jackson-Ravens-scaled-e1634736660707
News

Lamar Jackson Misses Another Practice With Hip Injury

By Todd Karpovich
USATSI_15340409
News

Week 12: Ravens Vs. Jaguars Preview, Where to Watch, Prediction

By Todd Karpovich