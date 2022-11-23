Skip to main content

Lamar Jackson Misses Another Practice With Hip Injury

Baltimore Ravens release first injury report.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed his second practice in five days this time because of a hip injury.

However, coach John Harbaugh expects him to be available for the Week 12 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jackson also missed practice on Friday with an illness but he played in the Week 11 game against the Carolina Panthers. He was inconsistent and was hampered by several drops by his wide receivers. Jackson completed 24 of 33 passes for 209 yards with an interception (76.5 QBR). He also ran for 31 yards and 11 carries with a touchdown.

The Ravens had eight other players miss practice on Wednesday, consisting of guard Kevin Zeitler (illness), left tackle Ronnie Stanley, outside linebacker Justin Houston (rest), cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (hip), cornerback Marcus Peters (rest), safety Kyle Hamilton (knee) and defensive end Calais Campbell (rest).

Stanley and Hamilton were both injured last week against the Panthers. However, Harbaugh does not expect either player to be out long-term. 

The Ravens did get some good news on the injury front.

Safety Marcus Williams was taken off injured reserve and was able to practice. Williams now has 21 days to be added to the active roster. Williams suffered a dislocated wrist injury on Oct. 9 against the Bengals and has missed five games. Williams leads the team with three interceptions.

In addition, running back Gus Edwards was limited at practice but it appears he'll be available for the Jaguars after missing the past two games with a hamstring injury. Edwards also missed all of last season with a knee injury. 

Jacksonville had no injuries to report.

