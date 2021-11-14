Lamar Jackson's Number 8 Retired By Louisville

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had his number No. 8 jersey retired by the University of Louisville during the game against Syracuse at Cardinal Stadium on Nov. 13.

The former Heisman Trophy winner was in attendance as the Cardinals retired their second jersey in school history during a halftime ceremony at midfield.

The No. 8 is permanently mounted on the East side of Cardinal Stadium alongside the No. 16 of another great quarterback in Johnny Unitas of the Baltimore Colts.

"It’s just crazy. That’s crazy. I don’t even know … I don’t know how to feel about it," Jackson said. "I don’t really have a response for it. It’s just … I appreciate those people, man, going out and purchasing my jersey. I don’t know how much it costs, but I appreciate you all. I just hope I keep letting you all support me, just by doing what I do on the field and off the field – stuff like that.”

Additional in-game content reflective of Jackson's on-field play and off-field community impact was woven throughout the game.

Louisville painted Jackson's No. 8 on the field to mark the occasion.

Fans had additional opportunities to celebrate Lamar at The Alley before the game, including photos with fan cutouts with some of Jackson's most iconic moments in his Louisville career, as well as temporary No. 8 tattoos to mark the occasion.

The first 20,000 fans in the gates received a black No.8 rally towel, presented by Planet Fitness, to commemorate the occasion, and all souvenir beverage cups had a special design available for purchase at the concession stands.

The game was previously designated as a "Blackout Game" in July to correspond with the team's uniform selection. However, once the dates worked out to retire Jackson's No. 8, fans were encouraged to wear anything to celebrate him and the military.