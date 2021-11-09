Lamar Jackson Proves He Can Win When Trailing Late in Game

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has silenced another round of critics who claimed he could not win a game from behind.

In the 34-31 overtime victory over the Vikings, Jackson overcame a double-digit deficit for the third time this season. He had been 0–6 as a starter in games where he trailed by 10 or more points before knocking off Minnesota, Kansas City and Indianapolis this season,

“I got guys who’ve been with me since 2019, and we really kind of talked about it as soon as we had key guys go down at the beginning of the season,” Jackson told SI's Albert Breer on MMQB. “Coach [John Harbaugh] talked to us, We’re gonna see what our season is about, We’re gonna face adversity, stuff like that. We went down to Las Vegas, played a tough game with those guys, took that L and we tried to rebuild before the Chiefs. We talked about it, like, Man, you know, we gotta learn how to keep fighting.

“We were down. We had to make something happen. And that’s just been the season. Our guys, we have faith in each other, it’s just staying as one, keeping our heads down, focused on one play at a time. When mistakes happen, we just let it go and focus on the next play, and that’s just pretty much how our team sums it up each and every week.”

The Ravens overcame deficits of 28–17 and 35–24 before emerging with a 36-35 victory against the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2.

Baltimore trailed 25–9 with 10 minutes left in the game three weeks later in a 31-25 overtime victory over the Colts.

As a result, the Ravens were already battled-tested when they fell behind by 14 points to the Vikings.

“Even in our locker room when we scored before halftime, it was like, We gotta keep scoring. We gotta help our defense out. We can’t put those guys back out there with no points,” Jackson told Breer. “Those guys ran the kick return back right after halftime, and we just looked at each other like, Let’s go. We gotta score, it’s our turn. And that’s just what happened.”

Jackson is having another MVP-caliber season. He is ranked ninth with 2,209 yards passing with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Jackson is also ranked sixth among all players with 600 yards rushing with another two scores.

The Ravens are legitimate Super Bowl contenders.

“It’s our locker room. When those guys came in, there was just a feeling,” Jackson told Breer. “It’s a brotherhood here in Baltimore. In our locker room, we don’t shy away from guys who just came, we needed those guys. Matter of fact, I’m glad those guys were on the market for us, because the Lord knows what was going to happen, but we didn’t know what was going to happen with our main guys’ going down. Those guys came in, they stepped up, and each and every week, they’re learning the playbook even more, to make everyone’s job a lot easier.