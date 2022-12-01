Lamar Jackson Back At Practice, Ravens Not Worried About Psyche

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson was back at practice on Thursday after leaving the previous day with a quad injury.

Jackson has also missed practice time with an illness and hip injury but he has played every snap in the games this season.

Coach John Harbaugh dismissed the talk that Jackson was becoming frustrated with the offense. Harbaugh said that Jackson gets upset when the Ravens, as a team, struggle.

"Lamar hates to lose," Harbaugh said. "We all hate to lose, and we hate to not execute, and we all hate to not score touchdowns in the red zone. So, if that’s frustration, sure. I don’t mind that kind of frustration; I want us to be frustrated with that.

"I want a bunch of guys who want to win, a bunch of guys who want to execute, who want to get out there and make sure that we look like we know what we’re doing, and to be putting points on people, and be getting stops and all those kinds of things. So, that’s the last thing I’m worried about."

Jackson has thrown for 2,231 with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions for a 91.3 rating.

Jackson's stats are deceiving because he has been plagued with dropped passes by his wide receivers all season.

Baltimore (7-4) is tied for fifth in the NFL with 17 dropped passes.

Jackson and the Ravens will have a tough test this week against the Broncos, who are ranked third in NFL in total defense (306.4 yards per game) and points allowed (17.6).

"This is a defense that plays very well together," Harbaugh said. "They’ve got a lot of good players; they have three or four really top-level players. They have one or two guys at every level that are kind of star players I guess you’d say."