Skip to main content

Lamar Jackson Back At Practice, Ravens Not Worried About Psyche

Baltimore Ravens QB has missed practice with injuries.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson was back at practice on Thursday after leaving the previous day with a quad injury. 

Jackson has also missed practice time with an illness and hip injury but he has played every snap in the games this season.

Coach John Harbaugh dismissed the talk that Jackson was becoming frustrated with the offense. Harbaugh said that Jackson gets upset when the Ravens, as a team, struggle. 

"Lamar hates to lose," Harbaugh said. "We all hate to lose, and we hate to not execute, and we all hate to not score touchdowns in the red zone. So, if that’s frustration, sure. I don’t mind that kind of frustration; I want us to be frustrated with that. 

"I want a bunch of guys who want to win, a bunch of guys who want to execute, who want to get out there and make sure that we look like we know what we’re doing, and to be putting points on people, and be getting stops and all those kinds of things. So, that’s the last thing I’m worried about."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Jackson has thrown for 2,231 with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions for a 91.3 rating.

Jackson's stats are deceiving because he has been plagued with dropped passes by his wide receivers all season.

Baltimore (7-4) is tied for fifth in the NFL with 17 dropped passes. 

Jackson and the Ravens will have a tough test this week against the Broncos, who are ranked third in NFL in total defense (306.4 yards per game) and points allowed (17.6). 

"This is a defense that plays very well together," Harbaugh said. "They’ve got a lot of good players; they have three or four really top-level players. They have one or two guys at every level that are kind of star players I guess you’d say." 

In This Article (1)

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

Untitled-1
News

Washington on Brandon Williams: 'I Hate That He Went to Chiefs'

By Todd Karpovich
USATSI_16887335
News

Ravens Have to Adjust to Broncos Stout Defense

By Todd Karpovich
USATSI_19515537
News

Sack Attack Clicking for Ravens

By Todd Karpovich
download (11)
News

J.K. Dobbins Back At Ravens Practice; Roman to Stanford?

By Todd Karpovich
USATSI_16887334
News

Week 13: Ravens Vs. Broncos Preview, Where to Watch, Prediction

By Todd Karpovich
USATSI_19309385
News

Passing Attacks on Both Sides of the Ball Are Plaguing Ravens

By Todd Karpovich
USATSI_19474617
News

Month of December Has Been Kind to Ravens

By Todd Karpovich
gtvsydouik1ieznhjcfv
News

Ravens Week 13 Power Rankings

By Todd Karpovich