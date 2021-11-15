Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Has Been Sacked Second Most Times in NFL

Skip to main content
    November 15, 2021
    Lamar Jackson Has Been Sacked Second Most Times in NFL

    Baltimore needs to better protecting prized QB.
    Author:

    OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has taken his share of hits this season. 

    He has been sacked 28 times, the second-most times in the NFL and one behind Chicago's Justin Fields and Ryan Tannehill.

    Earlier this season, Ravens. coach John Harbaugh said he wasn't overly concerned about the number of hits Jackson was taking. 

    "I acknowledge that there’s going to be some sacks [with] the way we play [and] the way Lamar plays because there are going to be a lot of plays where he’s going to hold the ball a little bit and he’s going to go make plays," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "You’ve seen that, too. So, kind of understand that. [I] don’t take as much to it as much as I think we just have to take care of the sack situation, situationally, especially in field goal range and things like that. He’s very conscious about that. 

    "He’s a very smart player, and that’s something you just try to do your best at every single week.”

    Overall, Jackson is having an MVP-caliber season.

    He has thrown for 2,447 yards with 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Jackson also leads the team with 639 yards rushing with another two scores.

    The offensive line has dealt with a myriad of injuries. Jackson has been sacked three or more times in the last four games,

    He needs to get rid of the ball quicker in the pocket and the offensive line needs to do a better job pass-blocking.

    The Ravens' season will hinge on it. 

