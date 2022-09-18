Lamar Jackson Shines, Breaks More Records in Losing Effort

BALTIMORE — Lamar Jackson certainly can't be blamed for the Ravens 42-38 loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 2.

Jackson completed 21-of-29 passes for 318 yards and three touchdowns (142.6 rating), adding 119 rushing yards and one score on nine carries (13.2 avg.).

With the 119 rushing yards, Jackson eclipsed the century mark for the 11th time in his career, surpassing Michael Vick for the most 100-yard regular season rushing games by a quarterback in NFL history.

"I want to win," Jackson said "That record doesn’t mean anything if we’re not winning.”

In addition:

Jackson produced his 15th-career game with three-plus touchdown passes. Baltimore is 13-2 in such performances.

Jackson rushed for a career-long 79-yard TD to put Baltimore ahead 34-14 in the third quarter. In doing so, he became the first player in NFL history to throw a TD of 75-plus yards and rush for a TD of 75-plus yards in a single game.

Jackson produced his third game with 3-plus passing TDs and 100-plus rushing yards, marking the most by any player in the Super Bowl era. According to NFL Stats, all other QBs have six such games combined over that span, with none producing more than one.

In the first half, Jackson completed 11-of-13 passes for 210 yards and 3 touchdowns (158.3 rating). Jackson’s 210 first-half passing yards tied for the most he's ever produced in a first half (Sept. 9, 2019 at Miami.