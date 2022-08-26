Lamar Jackson Won't Play Vs. Washington, Other Ravens Starters Need Work

OWINGS MILLS, Md. – Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will not play against Washington, meaning he will not take a snap in any of the preseason games.

However, other potential starters will play because they need the reps.

However, coach John Harbaugh did not elaborate on the players that will be available.

"There are some starters that need the work, some starters don't," Harbaugh said. "Probably most starters don't. Some of those guys are going to play, we're just managing some of those guys, you have little things come up. It's not one size fits all with issues guys have. Some guys took days, some guys are managing loads. You try to manage that through camp."

The Ravens will continue to assess their depth on the offensive line. Ja'Wuan James could take some reps at left tackle as the availability of Ronnie Stanley for the Sept. 11 opener against the Jets is uncertain.

Harbaugh also needs to further evaluate the situation at running back.

The projected starter J.K. Dobbins is practicing, but Gus Edwards was placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list, which will sideline him for at least the first four games of the regular season.

Behind those two players, the Ravens have Justice Hill, Tyler Badie, Mike Davis and Nate McCrary vying for playing time. One of those players might have to help carry the load, but they've yet to separate themselves behind an offensive line that hasn't played many of the starters in the preseason.

Badie leads the preseason running backs with 53 yards rushing, followed by Mike Davis (40 yards), Nate McCrary (40 yards) and Justice Hill (16 yards).

This game against Washington looms large for those players.

“I do think it’s a big game," Harbaugh said. "No bigger than the other two, but it’s kind of the games. That’s what you look at, the games. They’ve all done well in the games so far. I thought Badie is getting better as he goes here. You would expect that with a rookie. Justice, he looks as fast, or faster, as he’s ever looked. They say, ‘What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.’ I guess that’s true with Achilles, too.

"Then, Mike Davis looked very good both games, so that’s where we’re at.”