Lamar Jackson fully prepared to keep running for the Ravens

Lamar Jackson has been peppered with questions throughout the offseason about running the football and avoiding potential injuries.

Jackson has been mostly non-committal, saying he'll do whatever it takes to carry the Ravens to victories.

So, if Jackson sees an opening to scamper downfield, he will take advantage.

“I’m going into this year just thinking about winning," Jackson said. "I don’t really put my mind on, ‘Oh, well I have to run a lot,’ or this and that. Like I said in the previous interview, we’ve got great running backs: we’ve got Mark Ingram II, we’ve got Gus Edwards, we’ve got Justice Hill, we’ve got J.K. Dobbins. I feel like we’re going to be pretty good with the rushing part.

"But if I have to, if the play breaks down and no one is open, then I’ll do my thing. But other than that, we’re pretty good.”

Last season, Jackson finished with 1,206 yards rushing — sixth-best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.

He's been criticized for his propensity to run because of the injury risk.

Jackson, however, is also an adept passer and threw for 3,127 yards and led the NFL with 36 touchdowns. He opened the 2019 season by throwing for 324 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions for a perfect 158.3 QB rating in a 59-10 victory over the Dolphins.

"Not bad for a running back," he declared in the aftermath of that rout, which launched Baltimore's brilliant 14-2 season.

In the end, Jackson just wants to win games and end two years of playoff frustration. He's prepared to run or throw to accomplish that goal.

"I’m going to keep working hard," Jackson said. "My second year is done with. It’s over with. I need to focus on this season. Last year is in the past. It fell short. It didn’t end how I wanted it to end, but I’m focused on this season, and I just need to do better.

"There’s always room for improvement, and I just need to keep grinding. I’m working on everything: passing, running ability, everything. I feel like the sky is the limit for not just me, but the team – the whole organization.”