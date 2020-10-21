A Look at Lamar Jackson's Midseason Numbers From Year 2 to Year 3

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was expected to show steady improvement in his third year as a pro.

Instead, his stats are not at the same level compared to the same period last season.

Jackson has thrown for 1,135 yards with 10 touchdowns and two interceptions over six games this season. In 2019, he threw for 1,507 yards with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions over the same number of games.

Jackson leads the Ravens with 346 yards rushing with two touchdowns on 50 carries. Last season over six games, he had 69 carries for 460 yards with two touchdowns.

“We have a very high standard, and we work very hard to chase that standard," quarterback coach James Urban said. "So, it’s a constant work in progress. As always, we’re trying to chase that consistency – that level of consistency. We’ve seen great stretches of it, and there’s been some throws we’d like to have back, or some routes maybe we’d like to have back, but we’re working very hard on that."

The Ravens are 5-1 and are ranked 26th with 342.2 yards per game in their bye week. Last year, they started the season 4-2 — before reeling off 14 consecutive victories — and were ranked No. 1 in the NFL with 450.7 yards per game.

The players are confident this season's team is capable of going on the same type of run.

"We did a lot of great things the past few weeks," Jackson said. "I’d say what we didn’t do is finish drives – scoring a lot of touchdowns. Last year, we started the season out, and we were rolling. [Last season], in the first game, we put a lot of points on the board, but after that, we slowed down, but then we picked it back up after our Bye Week.

"So, hopefully it will be similar to that from last year.”

Jackson has only completed 56.6% of his passes over the past four games, which ranks 31st in the NFL. Urban said the numbers are deceiving because several times he was forced to throw the ball away to avoid a sack.

The Ravens will look for more consistency over the bye when they have time to focus on their weaknesses as opposed to watching film of the next opponent.

“What I would say about the Bye Week is we’re not preparing for a game this week, so there’s less gameplan-specific discussion," Urban said. "There’s less, ‘Let’s work this route. We need to get this play run against this look that we anticipate from the team that we’re playing.’ So, in many ways, it’s like a training camp practice, or an OTA practice, where we’re working on us. We’re working on our offense specifically, in terms of rhythm and passing and those kinds of things.”

Jackson added: "For now, for the next two days, we’re going to be working, grinding at the facility, trying to get better – pass game, stuff like that – trying to clean up the little bits of error we are having, so we won’t have them after the Bye Week. That’s about it.”