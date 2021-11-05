Jackson Could Have Brown, Watkins, Bateman on Field At Same Time

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens passing attack has moved to another level this season with the progression of quarterback Lamar Jackson.

They could be even more dangerous this week against the Minnesota Vikings.

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins could return to the lineup after missing the past two games with a thigh injury. That means that Marquise Brown and rookie Rashod Bateman, a pair of first-round picks, could be paired with Watkins for the first time.

With the potential return of tight end Nick Boyle, the Ravens will have several new weapons at Jackson's disposal.

“I don’t really know the limit with our offense," Jackson said. "We’ve got a few key guys back. The sky is the limit, though. The sky is the limit. We don’t really know what’s going to happen. We’ve just got to, like I said, take it a day at a time, a game at a time, a play at a time.”

The Ravens are ranked ninth in the NFL with 2681. pass yards per game after finishing 32nd last season.

Brown leads the Ravens with 566 yards receiving with six touchdowns. He's also been targeted a team-high 57 times and has 37 receptions.

Over two games, Bateman has seven receptions for 109 yards.

Watkins leads the team with 16.2 yards per reception. Overall, Watkins has 18 receptions on 32 targets for 292 yards.

Jackson is having an MVP-caliber season.

He has thrown for 1,943 yards with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions. Jackson also leads the team with 480 yards rushing with another two scores.

Now, he has more playmakers at his disposal.

Can the Ravens find targets for all of the wide receivers, including Devin Duvernay and James Proche?

“Well, they fit together because they’re good," Baltimore's pass game specialist Keith Williams said. "And so, that’s the No. 1 fit. They obviously have different skill sets, and we’ll definitely try to take advantage of those different skill sets, in terms of game-planning. But them being on the field at the same time will be great either way it goes.”