John Harbaugh Puts An End to Radical Speculation Surrounding Lamar Jackson

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens plan to pick up the fifth-year option for quarterback Lamar Jackon as they forge ahead with plans for a long-term deal, according to coach John Harbaugh.

Baltimore has until May 3 to pick that option, which will cost the team $23.02 million, according to the latest figures released by the NFL.

"His fifth-year option will be pick up — guarantee it," Harbaugh said on the Rich Eisen Show.

Jackson was in the headlines this week the NFL Network's Bucky Brooks suggested the Ravens trade up to draft Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields if he falls to the mid-first round. Baltimore then could trade Jackson as opposed to negotiating a new contact that will inevitably cost about $40 million per season. The Ravens could use those funds to build a deeper roster and add draft picks, Brooks contends.

Harbaugh scoffed at that idea.

"No. He's definitely going to be our quarterback," Harbaugh said. "That's the plan, absolutely."

Jackson, who was selected by the Ravens with the 32nd overall pick in the 2018 draft, has gone 30-7 as the starter in the regular season. He has thrown for 7,085 yards with 68 touchdowns and 18 interceptions over his young career.

Jackson is also the only quarterback in NFL history to run for over 1,000 yards in two seasons and has 2,906 yards rushing and 19 scores overall. He also won the first playoff game of his career this past season over the Tennessee Titans.

"I feel like it all points to one thing and the thing he talks about all the time: He wants to win a Super Bowl," Harbaugh said. "I think he's a very unique guy. He's a guy that's different in a lot of ways than any quarterback that's ever played. Lamar is somebody that just kind of breaks the mold a little bit. He does it in a way that a lot of people didn't anticipate. They didn't see this coming. He's very determined -- and we're very determined -- to prove those people wrong."