Lamar Jackson Posts Video of Workouts, Throwing Long Passes

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson posted a video of working out in South Florida, deftly throwing long balls to his wide receivers.

He apparently doesn't have any rust from last year's ankle injury or skipping voluntary workouts.

Jackson was throwing balls to fellow South Florida products Robbie Anderson and Willie Snead IV in the video.

Jackson completed 246 of 382 passes for 2,882 yards and 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions over 12 games last season. He was also sacked a career-high 38 times.

Jackson began working out after the Super Bowl and has stayed active. He has spent time with his personal quarterbacks' coach Adam Dedeaux working on his mechanics.

"I really didn’t change my mechanics; it’s just … [Dedeaux] just sharpened me up a lot with just refreshing my lower body, keeping my hand poised when I’m releasing the ball, and that’s just what it was because I get loose sometimes throwing the ball, and that’s when I have the [wobbly] ball and stuff like that," Jackson said. "So, yes, Adam has been doing a great job with me.”

The results were impressive during the recent minicamp as Jackson threw tighter spirals and his passes had more zip on them.

He also added more weight and muscle to his frame, going from 205 to 208 pounds to 220 pounds this offseason.

This added weight and muscle could help absorb some of the poundings he takes,

"I just wanted to do it [to] see how it looks [and] see how I feel, and I feel good," Jackson said.