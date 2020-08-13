RavenCountry
Greg Roman outlines areas of improvment for Lamar Jackson

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson has worked to improve his outside throws and deep-ball accuracy this offseason.

Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman sees other areas to address, mainly with accuracy, consistency, and decision-making.

If Jackson continues to make strides entering his third year, Baltimore will be able to meet the lofty expectations as a legitimate Super-Bowl contender. 

“I don’t want to, ‘One giant leap for mankind,’ quote, but I felt like last year he made a gigantic step in every phase of his game," Roman said. "And I feel like this year, there’s an opportunity to take some steps – as he does, as any player does – constantly striving for improvement. I think his knowledge of the game will improve. Game management, I think he’s got an instinctive feel for that. But I feel like he’ll continue to improve in those areas. 

"We’re always looking to improve accuracy [and] decision-making. We feel like Lamar [Jackson] has got very good vision; I think that’s pretty obvious when you watch him play. He’s not robotic out there; he’s pretty natural. We’re always trying to improve accuracy on all different kinds of throws. Consistency, and then decision-making, which if we can get two to five percent better in those areas, it’ll be pretty impressive.”

Last season, Jackson had one of the most successful regular seasons by any quarterback in NFL history. He completed 265 of 401 passes for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, which was also a franchise record. 

Jackson finished with 1,206 yards rushing — sixth-best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.

Jackson became just the second player in NFL history to win the NFL's Most Valuable Player by a unanimous vote, joining Tom Brady in 2010. He is also the youngest quarterback to win the award at age 23.

What will he be able to do for an encore? 

"Lamar is looking really good, and he’s working hard every day to get better," Roman said. "We’re in a period of time right now that we’re able to get a lot done mentally. Everybody is really focused in."


