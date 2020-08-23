SI.com
RavenCountry
HomeNewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Ravens training camp notebook: Lamar Jackson misses second straight practice

Todd Karpovich

BALTIMORE — The Ravens held their first practice at M&T Bank Stadium without quarterback Lamar Jackson.

It was the second consecutive day Jackson was held out. He missed the previous day to rest his arm, according to assistant head coach David Culley.

Coach John Harbaugh said that Jackson and other players, such as cornerback Marcus Peters and running back Justice Hill, are dealing with soft-tissue issues. It was more prudent to play it safe to ensure the players have time to fully recover. 

When asked if Jackson was dealing with soreness in his arm, Harbaugh declined to elaborate. 

"I’m not getting into all that," Harbaugh said. "You guys are sleuthing it out and playing Dick Tracy. It’s training camp and we’re getting close to the season. We’re not talking about injuries too much."

Jackson has looked sharp throughout the training camp. He's been solid throwing the ball outside the hash marks and also has more accuracy on his deep passes. 

Last year, Jackson threw for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, which was also a franchise record. He also finished with 1,206 yards rushing — sixth-best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.

Jackson became just the second player in NFL history to win the NFL's Most Valuable Player by a unanimous vote, joining Tom Brady in 2010. He is expected to take the next step in his development entering his third year in the league. 

With Jackson out, Robert Griffin III, Trace McSorley and rookie Tyler Huntley shared the snaps. 

RG3 is second on the depth chart after serving as the main backup last season. McSorley and Huntley are battling for the third spot. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ravens terminate contract of safety Earl Thomas

The Ravens are preparing to part ways with Earl Thomas following his recent altercation with fellow safety Chuck Clark, according to multiple reports.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens send a message by parting ways with safety Earl Thomas

Ravens safety Earl Thomas wore out his welcome in Baltimore with several incidents, so he was sent packing.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens hope Lamar Jackson will have 'more tricks in his bag' this season

Ravens Lamar Jackson might be hard-pressed to perform better than last season but he is expected to make significant strides entering his third year as a pro.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens at crossroads with Earl Thomas

The Ravens can't release Earl Thomas because of the salary-cap implications but they also can't afford a major distraction with their Super Bowl aspirations.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens rookie receivers Duverney, Proche, shining at camp

Ravens rookie wide receivers Devin Duvernay and James Proche have been impressive and are poised to make an impact either on special teams or with the offense.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Training Camp: Earl Thomas not at practice following altercation

Ravens Earl Thomas did not practice one day after getting into a heated exchange with fellow safety Chuck Clark. His absence was "an organizational decision."

Todd Karpovich

Ravens training camp notebook: Hollywood takes off, tempers flare

Marquise Brown found another "gear" in a pair of long touchdowns during the Ravens practice Aug. 21. A couple skirmishes break out with Earl Thomas and Chuck Clark.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens tight ends Andrews, Boyle invading 'The Wolfpack?'

Ravens tight ends Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle have been working with special teams in case an emergency arises.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens rookie Malik Harrison getting rave reviews at training camp

Ravens Malik Harrison carries a lot of responsibility for a rookie and he is expected to start alongside fellow first-year player Patrick Queen at linebacker.

Todd Karpovich

Commentary: Ravens should take a chance on Dez Bryant

Dez Bryant is working out with the Ravens while the rest of the players enjoy an off-day from training camp and would be a perfect fit in Baltimore.

Todd Karpovich

by

Cowboys 4 life