Ravens training camp notebook: Lamar Jackson misses second straight practice

BALTIMORE — The Ravens held their first practice at M & T Bank Stadium without quarterback Lamar Jackson.

It was the second consecutive day Jackson was held out. He missed the previous day to rest his arm, according to assistant head coach David Culley.

Coach John Harbaugh said that Jackson and other players, such as cornerback Marcus Peters and running back Justice Hill, are dealing with soft-tissue issues. It was more prudent to play it safe to ensure the players have time to fully recover.

When asked if Jackson was dealing with soreness in his arm, Harbaugh declined to elaborate.

"I’m not getting into all that," Harbaugh said. "You guys are sleuthing it out and playing Dick Tracy. It’s training camp and we’re getting close to the season. We’re not talking about injuries too much."

Jackson has looked sharp throughout the training camp. He's been solid throwing the ball outside the hash marks and also has more accuracy on his deep passes.

Last year, Jackson threw for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, which was also a franchise record. He also finished with 1,206 yards rushing — sixth-best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.

Jackson became just the second player in NFL history to win the NFL's Most Valuable Player by a unanimous vote, joining Tom Brady in 2010. He is expected to take the next step in his development entering his third year in the league.

With Jackson out, Robert Griffin III, Trace McSorley and rookie Tyler Huntley shared the snaps.

RG3 is second on the depth chart after serving as the main backup last season. McSorley and Huntley are battling for the third spot.