Lamar Jackson Reportedly Ready to Start Against the Cowboys

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will come off the reserve/COVID-19 list to start against the Cowboys on Tuesday night, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jackson missed the previous game against the Pittsburgh Steelers but was eligible to return to the team's practice facility on Sunday, Dec. 6.

Jackson, who was the NFL MVP last season, has thrown for 1,948 yards with 15 touchdowns and six interceptions over 10 games this season. He also leads the team with 575 yards rushing.

In addition, the Ravens activated running back Mark Ingram, along with defensive ends Calais Campbell and Jihad Ward from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Dec. 5.

A massive COVID-19 outbreak among the Ravens players and staff forced their Week 12 matchup against the Steelers to be postponed three times. Pittsburgh eventually won the game 19-14 on Wednesday, Dec. 2.

Robert Griffin III started in place of Jackson before leaving with a hamstring injury. Second-year quarterback Trace McSorley entered in the fourth quarter and threw a 70-yarder to Marquise Brown, with just under three minutes left to make it a five-point game.

Griffin was placed on IR earlier this week, which means McSorley will be the main backup to Jackson this week.

Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman said Jackson has been virtually fully working with the team during his hiatus and will be prepared to execute the game plan against the Cowboys.

"He’s fully engaged in these virtual meetings," Roman said. "He’s part of all that – gets to watch all the film. Once practice takes place, then we’ll have another virtual meeting to look at the practice, virtually.

"So, he’s really lockstep, each and every step through. The only thing he can’t do is, obviously, be here at the facility and actually take part in it. But, mentally, he’s right on it.”