Ravens Land Five Players on 2019 AP NFL All-Pro Teams

Todd Karpovich

Quarterback Lamar Jackson was among five Ravens named to the 2019 AP NFL All-Pro teams.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley, cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters and kicker Justin Tucker joined Jackson on the First Team. Right guard Marshal Yanda was named to the Second Team. Linebacker Matthew Judon received votes. 

Jackson led the NFL with 36 touchdown passes and ranked third in the league with a career-high 113.3 passer rating. Jackson quarterbacked the league’s top scoring offense (33.2 points per game) en route to a 12-game winning streak, the AFC North division title and home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs.

Lamar Jackson received 47 of the 50 votes for first-team All-Pro QB. However, his focus remains on winning championships and not individual honors. 

"I want a Super Bowl. All the accolades and stuff like that, I’ll cherish that another time. I’m trying to chase something else right now," Jackson said about the Pro-Bowl honor. 

Stanley, a first-round pick (sixth overall) from Notre Dame in 2016, was ranked among the top three tackles in pass blocking efficiency, according to Pro Football Focus. Stanley did not allow a sack and was penalized just five times. 

Humphrey, 2017 first-round draft pick from Alabama, earned his first trip to the Pro Bowl. He had three interceptions, a team-best 14 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries – two of which he returned for touchdowns. He was also second on the team with 65 tackles.

Peters, who was acquired from the Los Angeles Rams midseason, tallied an NFL-best three interception-touchdowns this season (two of which have come with Baltimore). He was second behind Humphrey with 10 passes defended.

Tucker converted 96.6 percent (28-29) of his field goal attempts, his second highest conversion rate. He also had a career-high 57 PATs and made the Pro Bowl.

Yanda made his eighth Pro Bowl in the past nine seasons, fourth most in franchise history. He anchored an offensive line that helped Baltimore Baltimore become the first team in NFL history to average at least 200 rushing and 200 net passing yards per game in a season, finishing with 206.0 rushing yards and 201.6 net passing yards per game.  

Lamar Jackson's Return to Practice Leads to Spirited Exchange

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens received some good news when quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to practice this week after battling the flu. The Ravens are enjoying their status as the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs. However, that does not mean the team has lost any of its focus.

Lamar Jackson Candidate for FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Year Awards

Todd Karpovich

The NFL announced that Ravens’ Lamar Jackson is a finalist for the 2019 FedEx Air NFL Player of the Year.Jackson led the NFL with 36 touchdown passes and ranked third in the league with a career-high 113.3 passer rating. Jackson quarterbacked the league’s top scoring offense (33.2 points per game) en route to a 12-game winning streak, the AFC North division title and home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs.

Yanda Amazed At Jackson's Quick Ascent Into Top-Tier Quarterback

Todd Karpovich

Ravens right guard Marshal Yanda likes to joke that he's an old man. At age 35, Yanda has shown that he has plenty left in the tank.He was named to his eighth Pro Bowl this season, which ranks as the fourth most in franchise history. Yanda is amazed at how quickly second-year quarterback Lamar Jackson has emerged so quickly as one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL.

Ravens Special Teams Could Play Key Role in Postseason

Todd Karpovich

Chris Horton knew he had some big shoes to fill when Jerry Rosburg decided to retire at the end of last season. Rosburg was a special-teams savant and had the Ravens consistently playing at a high level. Horton has also been effective coaching this unit.

Ravens Begin Preparation for Super Bowl Run

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens just completed their finest regular season in franchise history. Both their offensive and defensive coordinators are hot candidates for head coaching positions. Still, the team has not lost sight of its ultimate goal: the Super Bowl.

Rookie Justice Hill Adds Punch to Ravens Historic Ground Attack

Todd Karpovich

Justice Hill's workload has steadily increased throughout the season. With Mark Ingram sidelined in the regular-season finale against Pittsburgh, Hill had perhaps his best game of the season. He finished with 39 yards on 10 carries, including an impressive 8-yard touchdown when he ran through a swarm of defenders.

Ravens Focused on Next Opponent, Not Super Bowl

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens are staying focused as they begin preparation for the AFC playoffs. The phrase being tossed around the team's practice facility is "one-game playoff." The coaches and players know that all of the strides they made during their record-breaking regular season won't mean anything if they get bounced from the playoffs.

Vlog: Notes from the Castle: Jan. 3

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens completed their first week of practice for the postseason. Baltimore earned the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs and will not play until the divisional round on Jan.11 against the Bills, Titans or Texans.

Domata Peko Has Already Made Postseason Strides With Ravens

Todd Karpovich

Ravens defensive tackle Domata Peko did not waste any time making an impact after signing with the team as a free agent in November. Peko has been a steady defender for the Ravens' stout run defense. He has also been able to achieve another milestone in his long career. "In my 14 years, I have never been past the first round, so I am in the second round already," Peko said.

Ravens Defensive Coordinator Don Martindale Confirms Giants Interest

Todd Karpovich

Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale confirmed the Giants have asked to speak with him about their head coaching vacancy. However, Martindale did not when or if an interview would take place. He said it would have to be a tremendous offer for him to leave Baltimore.