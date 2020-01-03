Ravens Land Five Players on 2019 AP NFL All-Pro Teams

Quarterback Lamar Jackson was among five Ravens named to the 2019 AP NFL All-Pro teams.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley, cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters and kicker Justin Tucker joined Jackson on the First Team. Right guard Marshal Yanda was named to the Second Team. Linebacker Matthew Judon received votes.

Jackson led the NFL with 36 touchdown passes and ranked third in the league with a career-high 113.3 passer rating. Jackson quarterbacked the league’s top scoring offense (33.2 points per game) en route to a 12-game winning streak, the AFC North division title and home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs.

Lamar Jackson received 47 of the 50 votes for first-team All-Pro QB. However, his focus remains on winning championships and not individual honors.

"I want a Super Bowl. All the accolades and stuff like that, I’ll cherish that another time. I’m trying to chase something else right now," Jackson said about the Pro-Bowl honor.

Stanley, a first-round pick (sixth overall) from Notre Dame in 2016, was ranked among the top three tackles in pass blocking efficiency, according to Pro Football Focus. Stanley did not allow a sack and was penalized just five times.

Humphrey, 2017 first-round draft pick from Alabama, earned his first trip to the Pro Bowl. He had three interceptions, a team-best 14 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries – two of which he returned for touchdowns. He was also second on the team with 65 tackles.

Peters, who was acquired from the Los Angeles Rams midseason, tallied an NFL-best three interception-touchdowns this season (two of which have come with Baltimore). He was second behind Humphrey with 10 passes defended.

Tucker converted 96.6 percent (28-29) of his field goal attempts, his second highest conversion rate. He also had a career-high 57 PATs and made the Pro Bowl.

Yanda made his eighth Pro Bowl in the past nine seasons, fourth most in franchise history. He anchored an offensive line that helped Baltimore Baltimore become the first team in NFL history to average at least 200 rushing and 200 net passing yards per game in a season, finishing with 206.0 rushing yards and 201.6 net passing yards per game.