Ravens Last Ditch Effort to Get Deal Done with Lamar Jackson?

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson doe not want to negotiate a new deal with the Ravens once the regular starts on Sept. 11.

That leaves a small to window to get a deal done.

The Ravens have increased their offer to Jackson this week, according to Josina Anderson, Senior NFL Insider for CBS Sports.

The hangup is reportedly over the guaranteed money.

Deshaun Watson was able to negotiate a five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract from the Cleveland Browns after securing a trade by the Houston Texans.

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti said that the deal has impacted negotiations with Jackson, especially with the amount of guaranteed money.

"It's like, 'Damn, I wish they hadn't guaranteed the whole contract. I don't know that he should've been the first guy to get a fully guaranteed contract," Bisciotti said. "To me, that's something that is groundbreaking, and it'll make negotiations harder with others."

The Ravens would likely be willing to offer Jackson a deal similar to the one that Russell Wilson recently signed with the Broncos. The two sides agreed to a reported five-year, $245 million contract extension, a deal that includes $165 million in guaranteed money.

That's a doable contract for the Ravens, but Jackson might want more.

Jackson will make $23.02 million playing under his fifth-year option this season. That means he will make $1.28 million per week, which is almost the equivalent of his entire 2021 salary.

The clock is ticking for a new deal.

The ball evidently is now in Jackson's court.