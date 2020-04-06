RavenCountry
Ravens Not Deterred By String of Late First-Round Selections in NFL Draft

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens have consistently made their first selection in the NFL draft late in the first round or early in the second round.

 In seven of the past 10 years, Baltimore has not had a selection earlier than the 25th overall pick.

The good news is the Ravens have mostly managed successful records, which prompted the later draft selections.

The bad news is sometimes players that have targeted simply do not fall to them in the first round.

Over the past decade, Baltimore's opening selections were:

2010: Linebacker Sergio Kindle (Second round, 43rd overall)

2011: Cornerback Jimmy Smith (27th)

2012: Linebacker Courtney Upshaw (Second round, 35th)

2013: Safety Matt Elam (32nd)

2014: Linebacker C.J. Mosley (17th)

2015: Wide receiver Breshad Perriman (26th)

2016:: Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (6th)

2017: Cornerback Marlon Humphrey (16th)

2018: Tight end Hayden Hurst (25th)

2019: Wide receiver Marquise Brown (25th)

Of those players, only Stanley, Humphrey and Brown are still with the team. The Ravens traded Hurst and a 2020 fourth-round selection to the Falcons for second- and fifth-round picks in this year's draft last month.

The Ravens' position in the draft does not dramatically affect their strategy, according to director of player personnel Joe Hortiz. The team sticks to its draft board and tried to grab the best player available. Sometimes, a deal can be struck to move up or down.

“I think the biggest thing we do as scouts for Eric [DeCosta], and John [Harbaugh], and Ozzie [Newsome] over the years is we try to give them all the information and stack, and give them our rankings, and our order, and get the guys in the right spot," Hortiz said. "I think Eric [DeCosta] said, ‘Whether you’re picking sixth or 26th, you’ve got to have the guys lined up to pick.’ 

"It’s challenging and it’s fun. You’ve watched some good players walk off the board before you’re up, but you always know you’re going to get a guy that falls to you, hopefully, and it’s exciting to watch it happen. I don’t think there’s a change in approach. It’s just getting the guys in the right order for the Ravens.”

COMMUNITY

With Remaining Free-Agent Market Thin, Ravens Need to Focus on NFL Draft

The Ravens have already had an active offseason, especially with boosting their defense.The team improved the defensive line by acquiring Calais Campbell from the Jacksonville Jaguars and signing free agents Derek Wolfe, Jihad Ward and Justine Ellis. Baltimore also placed the franchise tag on linebacker Matthew Judon, who led the team with 9.5 sacks last season. The Ravens brought back a couple of key playmakers in the secondary by re-signing cornerback Jimmy Smith and safety Anthony Levine. General manager Eric DeCosta still needs to add an inside linebacker, depth for the offensive line and a wide receiver. The team could also look to add an edge rusher.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta Non-Committal About Potentially Signing Antonio Brown

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta declined to speculate on whether team might be interested in signing the mercurial receiver Antonio Brown. DeCosta held his annual pre-draft press conference with head coach John Harbaugh and director of player personnel Joe Hortiz. Even though much the focus was on college players and the challenges presented by COVID-19, DeCosta was asked whether the Ravens might be interested in Brown after video surfaced of him working out with quarterback Lamar Jackson and Baltimore receiver Marquise Brown. "Those are in-house things," DeCosta said on a conference call because of gathering restrictions with the Coronavirus. "I don’t feel the need to really share that with you guys right now."

Todd Karpovich

Even With Deep Talent Pool, Ravens Need to Consider Backend of the Defense

The Ravens' secondary should be among the best in the NFL this upcoming season.Baltimore has depth and talent at each position. The cornerbacks are set with Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters, Jimmy Smith and the expected return of Tavon Young. Earl Thomas and Chuck Clark are a formidable duo at safety. However, the team needs to look at the long-term outlook for this unit.

Todd Karpovich

Several Defensive Lineman Could Be First-Round Selections in 2020 NFL Draft

There are several defensive linemen that could be taken in this year's NFL and the Baltimore Ravens hope one of those playmakers falls to them with the 28th overall pick.William Hill Sportsbook has set the odds at 4.5 for the number of defensive linemen that could be taken in the first round. The over 4.5 is listed as the favorite at odds of -188 with the under listed at odds of +145. Ohio State defensive end Chase Young could be taken with the second overall pick by the Washington Redskins. Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown will also likely be a first-round pick. Baltimore finished with 37 sacks last year, which ranked 21st in the NFL.

Todd Karpovich

NFL Teams Will Have to Get Creative with Workouts, Meetings

The NFL offseason is unlike any other in the history of the league.The onslaught of COVID-19 has restricted travel and will inevitably cut into OTAs and rookie minicamps. As a result, teams might have to get creative with how they interact with their players. Technology could play a key role.Derek Wolfe recently signed with the Ravens as a free agent from the Denver Broncos. He conceded it will be an initial challenge getting acclimated to his new team with the ongoing challenges, but he's confident about learning the playbook and schemes.

Todd Karpovich

Wolfe Looking for More Than One-Year Stay in Baltimore

Derek Wolfe understood some of the concerns with the Baltimore Ravens.He was coming off an injury and the travel restrictions with COVID-19 prevented the team from conducting a physical in Maryland. Nonetheless, everything aligned perfectly for Wolfe to sign with Baltimore. He inked a one-year deal that includes $3 million in guaranteed money, with another $3 million in incentives. Now, he's looking to prove he can play a pivotal role beyond 2020.

Todd Karpovich

by

Rory

Is Lamar Jackson a Fantasy Football First-Round Pick?

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, a first-round pick by the Ravens in the 2018 NFL Draft, had one of the most successful regular seasons by any quarterback in NFL history. He completed 265 of 401 passes for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, which was also a franchise record. Jackson finished with 1,206 yards rushing — sixth best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.

Dr. Roto

by

Robbo15_

Mark Ingram Helps Alabama Earn Moniker as 'Running Back U.'

We crunched 10 years’ worth of data to determine — based solely on the numbers — which college programs have the right to brand themselves the modern ‘U.’ Part V: Running Back U.

Todd Karpovich

Wolfe: Ravens Revamped Defensive Line Could Be 'Ugly for Quarterbacks'

Derek Wolfe has high expectations for the next chapter of his career with the Ravens.Wolfe recently signed a deal that includes $3 million in guaranteed money, with another $3 million in incentives. The money, however, was not the incentive. Wolfe is solely focused on winning a Super Bowl in Baltimore. The trio of Wolfe, Calais Campbell and Brandon Williams will give the Ravens one of the most formidable defensive lines in the NFL.

Todd Karpovich

by

Rory

Ravens Targets Make Latest 2020 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings Top 100

Sport Illustrated just released its latest top 100 prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft developed by Kevin Hansen. With the recent trade of tight end Hayden Hurst to the Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore's upcoming draft looks like this:— First round: 28th overall— Second round: 55th (from Falcons)— Second round: 60th— Third round: 92nd— Third round: 106th (compensatory pick)— Fourth round: 129th (from Patriots)— Fourth round: 134th— Fifth round: No. 171th (from Vikings)— Seventh round: No. 225th (from Jets). Several players that Ravens might target in the first three rounds have made the Top 100 list.

Todd Karpovich

by

Rory