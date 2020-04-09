Deep Pool of Receivers in NFL Draft Could Favor Ravens' Strategy

The Ravens want to take advantage of the number of talented wide receivers available in this year's NFL Draft.

General manager Eric DeCosta is confident the team can find value in the later rounds, which might allow him to satisfy more pressing needs with the 28th overall pick, namely at linebacker and on the offensive line.

"I think it's just the amount of really good players in the draft at that position. In most years, you probably expect those players to fill up the first three rounds," DeCosta said. "We think this year that there's a really good chance to get a guy that can probably be a starter for you in the fifth round of the draft."

The Ravens used their first round pick (25th overall) last to select wide receiver Marquise Brown in the first round. They also took Miles Boykin in the third round.

So, it's hard to imagine — but not out of the question — DeCosta would select a wideout in the first round two years in a row.

Three of the draft's marquee playmakers at that spot — CeeDee Lamb, Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III — will off the board by the time the Ravens make the 28th pick. The team would have to move up to grab any of those players, and that's not something DeCosta is prone to do because it's a risky proposition to give up picks.

"Sometimes the best trades are the ones you don't make," DeCosta said. "We just assess case by case and see what we can do."

Some of the players that could fall to the Ravens in the later rounds include Lynn Bowden (Kentucky), Chase Claypool (Notre Dame), Michael Pittman (USC) Van Jefferson (Florida).

Each of those players has the potential to make an impact in his rookie year.

"This year, we have a lot of guys highly rated in the first four, five, six rounds," DeCosta said. "It's exciting for a team that needs receivers because you feel like you have an opportunity to really add an impact guy all the way through the draft."