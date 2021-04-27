HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayRavenCountry+SI.com
Ravens Satisfy Two Critical Needs in Latest Mock Draft with Pair of First-Round Selections

Baltimore looking to fill several holes in draft.
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens boosted their draft capital by trading Orlando Brown Jr. to the Kansas City Chiefs.

In return, Baltimore received: 2021 first-round pick (No. 31 overall), 2021 third-round pick (No. 94), 2021 fourth-round pick (No. 136), 2022 fifth-round pick.

In addition to the 31st overall pick, the Ravens also have the 27th selection in the first round. They can satisfy two areas of need at wide receiver and edge rusher by holding onto those picks, according to the latest predictions by the Draft Bible.

Here's a look at those potential selections:

27. Baltimore Ravens: Kwity Paye: EDGE, Michigan

John Harbaugh takes the advice of his brother, Jim, and brings Paye to Baltimore. They have witnessed legit pass rushers like Judon and Ngakoue leave for greener pastures, but Paye has the explosive athleticism and power to come in and contribute immediately. He has experience playing at a host of different techniques and could flourish in a role similar to how Terrell Suggs was utilized for years

31. Baltimore Ravens (f/KC): Rashod Bateman: WR, Minnesota

The Chiefs let Sammy Watkins go this offseason, and outside of Demarcus Robinson, they lack a wideout with quality size and ability to produce big plays. Bateman is a savvy route runner with terrific body control and high-pointing ability that would be a fun mesh with the playmaking ability of Patrick Mahomes.

However, there is talk about the Ravens trading the 31st selection to pick up extra picks, especially in the second round. Nonetheless, Baltimore can find value at that pick. 

