Baltimore Ravens: Rise of Patrick Queen 'A Testament to LSU'

Patrick Queen is the first player the Baltimore Ravens have ever drafted from LSU.



He snapped a drought that spanned 24 years spanning 201 total selections, including one supplemental pick in 2007.

Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz chuckled when he mulled over that statistic because of the number of high-caliber players that have come from the Tigers' program.

LSU had 14 Tigers players selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, which tied Ohio State in 2004 for the most players taken from one school over seven rounds.

Last season, he was a regular starter for the first time as a junior and finished with 85 tackles, 12.0 tackles for loss and three sacks. That performance was good enough for him to forgo his senior season and emerge as a first-round prospect in the draft.

Hortiz expects Queen to make an immediate impact for the Ravens in part because of the caliber of players that emerge from LSU.

"To me, it was impressive just to see a guy, like we said, who is a one-year starter and has played in 12 games as a starter," Hortiz said about Queen. "Now, obviously, he started four games last year, but he sat behind some really good players. And I'll tell you what; it's a testament to LSU. We joke that we've never drafted one [an LSU player] and I've told the stories about getting grief all the time going in there, but I just love the program and love the men that they build down there, and the football players and the football character. They do a great job.

"Heck, I've got four boys, and I'd let them play for Coach ‘O’ [Ed Orgeron] and all the guys down there – [director of athletic training] Jack [Marucci] and [director of strength and conditioning] Tommy [Moffitt] who help really develop those guys."

Queen, who earned defensive MVP honors in the Tigers' win over Clemson in the national championship game, is excited to be part of the Ravens, who have a long tradition of playing solid defense. It seems to be a perfect fit.

"It’s a brotherhood over there," Queen said. "You’ve seen it from past teams with Ed Reed, Ray Lewis, all those types of guys. There’s just so much passion and brotherhood. That’s the biggest reason I wanted to join them.”