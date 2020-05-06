RavenCountry
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Baltimore Ravens: Rise of Patrick Queen 'A Testament to LSU'

Todd Karpovich

Patrick Queen is the first player the Baltimore Ravens have ever drafted from LSU.

He snapped a drought that spanned 24 years spanning 201 total selections, including one supplemental pick in 2007.

Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz chuckled when he mulled over that statistic because of the number of high-caliber players that have come from the Tigers' program.

LSU had 14 Tigers players selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, which tied Ohio State in 2004 for the most players taken from one school over seven rounds.

Last season, he was a regular starter for the first time as a junior and finished with 85 tackles, 12.0 tackles for loss and three sacks. That performance was good enough for him to forgo his senior season and emerge as a first-round prospect in the draft.

Hortiz expects Queen to make an immediate impact for the Ravens in part because of the caliber of players that emerge from LSU. 

"To me, it was impressive just to see a guy, like we said, who is a one-year starter and has played in 12 games as a starter," Hortiz said about Queen. "Now, obviously, he started four games last year, but he sat behind some really good players. And I'll tell you what; it's a testament to LSU. We joke that we've never drafted one [an LSU player] and I've told the stories about getting grief all the time going in there, but I just love the program and love the men that they build down there, and the football players and the football character. They do a great job. 

"Heck, I've got four boys, and I'd let them play for Coach ‘O’ [Ed Orgeron] and all the guys down there – [director of athletic training] Jack [Marucci] and [director of strength and conditioning] Tommy [Moffitt] who help really develop those guys."

Queen, who earned defensive MVP honors in the Tigers' win over Clemson in the national championship game, is excited to be part of the Ravens, who have a long tradition of playing solid defense. It seems to be a perfect fit. 

"It’s a brotherhood over there," Queen said. "You’ve seen it from past teams with Ed Reed, Ray Lewis, all those types of guys. There’s just so much passion and brotherhood. That’s the biggest reason I wanted to join them.” 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lamar Jackson Comes to Terms With Socia Distancing Restrictions

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson doesn't have much of a problem with quarantine restrictions because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Todd Karpovich

Fantasy Sports Today: Drafting QB in Round 1? Not So Fast!

That long-standing fantasy tradition of not taking a QB in the first round might end because of Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes.

Corey Parson

Nigel Warrior Among Six UDFAs to Sign with Baltimore Ravens

Tennessee defensive back Nigel Warrior is among six more undrafted free agents to sign with the Baltimore Ravens.

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore Ravens Re-Sign Linebacker Pernell McPhee

Pernell McPhee was enjoying a renaissance to his career in his second stint with the Baltimore Ravens and now he'll have an opportunity to make an even bigger impact.

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore Ravens Rookie Geno Stone Embraces Underdog Role

Geno Stone was selected by the Ravens in the seventh round (219th overall) and was tabbed as the "steal of the draft" by some analysts.

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore Ravens Rookie James Proche's Unstoppable Work Ethic

James Proche is bringing swagger to the Baltimore Ravens. He wants to make an immediate impact among the core of receivers and on special teams.

Todd Karpovich

Baltimore Ravens Officially Add Jake Ryan, 3 Rookie Free Agents

The Baltimore Ravens officially signed LB Jake Ryan and added three rookie free agents — WR Michael Dereus , OL Sean Pollard, and OLB Chauncey Rivers.

Todd Karpovich

Ben Bredeson Adds Interior O-Line Power to Baltimore Ravens

Ben Bredeson is ready to compete for playing time at all three spots on the interior offensive line — center, left guard and right guard.

Todd Karpovich

Antonio Brown Donning a Baltimore Ravens Uniform ... On Snapchat

There has been wide speculation about Antonio Brown joining the Baltimore Ravens and the mercurial wide receiver added more fuel to the rumor on social media.

Todd Karpovich

by

MarcJamesFinel

Early Odds Say Baltimore Ravens Won't Reach 14 Wins Again

Most of the prognosticators say the Baltimore Ravens will be hard-pressed to match their win total from last season.

Todd Karpovich