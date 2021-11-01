Ravens LB Malik Harrison Struck By Bullet, Sustains Non-Life-Threatening Injury

BALTIMORE — Ravens inside linebacker Malik Harrison sustained a non-life-threatening injury after being struck by a stray bullet in the left calf while attending a gathering in Cleveland on Sunday, according to the team.

Malik, who received medical care at a local hospital, has been in touch with the team doctors and will return to Baltimore on Monday.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh will address the media later in the afternoon.

Harrison has appeared in all seven of the Ravens games and has 18 tackles.

Inside linebacker coach Rob Ryan has seen steady improvement.

"Malik is a great, big, old kid that’s strong," Ryan said. "He’s just kind of getting into his body, but he sometimes looks like he’s laboring out there, because he is a big, old kid. We’re putting a lot on his plate. Again, we’re trying to find the exact role for him. But right now, he’s playing at a lot of different spots. He’s playing at MIKE, SAM and WILL. We’re moving him around and doing some different things. ‘Wink’ [defensive coordinator Don Martindale] has been moving him in certain sub-packages outside.

"He has a lot of big talent, a lot of raw talent, and it’s up to us to develop it. He’s plenty smart. He’s been able to handle all these positions, so he’ll be a good football player. He should just keep improving.”