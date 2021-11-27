Ravens LB Patrick Queen on Browns: 'Most Physical Team is Going to Win'

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen expects an old-school, physical matchup against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday night.

Cleveland already has the league's top running attack and now will get Kareem Hunt and tackle Jack Conklin back in the lineup.

Baltimore is right behind Cleveland and its running attack is ranked third in the NFL.

“‘[Pernell McPhee] actually stopped me on the way over, earlier, and talked about that, and it’s just whoever [is] the most physical team is going to win the game, so that’s what it comes down to," Queen said. "He was like, ‘We already know we’re going to execute. We already know we’re going to ball out. It just comes to the point of us being physical with them.’”

After a sluggish start, Queen leads the team with 54 tackles. He's played much better since moving to weakside linebacker.

“I feel like I’m just playing my ball, just being me, just going out there and making plays, flying around, doing what I do and doing what I love," Queen said. "So, Josh [Bynes] came in here, [and he’s] been a voice, been a vocal leader, and I’m just in there doing my thing. So, we work together well.”

The Ravens are also preparing for quarterback Baker Mayfield, who has been battling injuries all season. Mayfield has thrown for 2.166 yards with 10 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. Case Keenum is the backup.

“If you suit up, you’re going to get everybody’s best game," Queen said. "Sometimes, that injury doesn’t even affect people – sometimes. So, you can’t ever worry about injuries. You’ve just got to go [out] there and play football.”