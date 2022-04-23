Ravens Linebacker Patrick Queen Sees Room for Improvement

OWINGS MILLS, Md, —‚ Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen has watched the tape from last season and has given himself mixed reviews.

Queen had some early struggled but played better when he moved to the weakside. He led the team with 97 tackles and finished with two sacks and one forced fumble.

He sees room for improvement.

"I watched a lot [of tape], and the bad spots were bad, and the good spots were great," Queen said. "So, [I’m] just trying to build off what I was finishing on and just trying to be better. Every aspect of my game needs to get better, so that’s all I’m doing right now – is just taking the time to look at all the keys that I could get better at.”

Patrick Queen recovers a fumble against the Browns.

Queen was the Ravens' first-ever pick from LSU. He finished his rookie season with 105 tackles, three sacks, 10 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one interception and one pass defended.

However, did miss 12 tackles, which was tied for the second-most in the NFL, according to Pro-Football-Reference.

His tackling and pass coverage was better last season.

Now, he wants to grow further as a player.

“I feel like the best thing I did was get off blocks and recognize some plays better," Queen said. "And just to improve on – just everything, really. I can’t really limit it to one thing. Maybe just like finding the ball from the quarterback, who he’s throwing to and stuff like that. I feel like that could probably be better, but other than that, I feel like it’s everything that I need to get better at.”