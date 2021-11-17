Ravens Leave Door Open for Re-Signing Le'Veon Bell

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Perhaps Le'Veon Bell has not played his last snap for the Ravens

The former Pro Bowl running back was waived this week as Baltimore deals with a roster crunch.

However, Ravens coach John Harbaugh did not close the door on Bell's potential return to the team.

"He can still play," Harbaugh said. "We'll just see where we're at going forward. Things can turn one way or another."

Bell has struggled in the Ravens offense and has 31 carries for 83 yards (2.7 ypc) with two touchdowns.

In Week 10 against the Miami Dolphins, he had just one yard on three carries.

The Ravens will move forward at running back with Latavius Murray (59 carries, 212 yards, four touchdowns), Devonta Freeman (43 carries, 223 yards, two touchdowns), and Ty'son Williams (33 carries, 180 yards, one touchdown). Murray has missed the past three games with an ankle injury but could return this week for the game against the Bears.

Baltimore has Nate McCrary on the practice squad. The Broncos claimed McCrary off waivers from the Ravens on Sept. 1. Denver waived him on Sept. 23 after signing outside linebacker Aaron Patrick from the Jaguars’ practice squad.

The Ravens have the league's top rushing attack with 154.1 yards per game. That's mainly due to quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has run for 639 yards.

The Ravens lost all three of the running backs — J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill — to season-ending knee injuries in training camp.

Maybe Bell could be back in the mix.

"I really appreciate everything about him: professionalism, attitude, work ethic," Harbaugh said. "Being around him is a joy every single day. He's really a great guy, and he helped us."