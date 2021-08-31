Ravens Led NFL In Several Categories in Preseason

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens went 3-0 in the 2021 preseason, and have 20 consecutive victories in exhibition games.

“I just think it's really cool for the guys," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said about the streak. "I’ll tell you this, there’s a lot of guys watching on TV with their kids, telling their kids about that accomplishment and the fact that they were a part of that. That’s the most meaningful thing. I think there are other aspects of it, but to me, that’s the thing that means the most.”

Several Baltimore players led the NFL or AFC at their respective positions.

Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley played extensively in all three games and led the league with four touchdown passes. Huntley played well enough to be the primary backup behind Lamar Jackson.

Punter Sam Koch led the NFL with an average punt of 55.6 yards per kick. Koch is entering his 16th season in the NFL, all with the Ravens. He is the NFL’s only punter to place at least 20 punts inside in the 20-yard line and has no more than one touchback. Koch led the NFL in net punting average (43.3) in 2014, a figure that ranks fourth in league history.

The Ravens defense was also exceptional and allowed 6.7 points per game. Baltimore allowed just two touchdowns over the three games.