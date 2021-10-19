Ravens Left Tackle Ronnie Stanley Out for the Year

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley is having season-ending ankle surgery, ending his season for the second consecutive year.

"This is not what I wanted or expected when coming into the season," Stanley said in a statement. "Throughout the last year, I did everything I could to be 100% healthy so I could be out there playing for our team and city. As a competitor, I have a mindset of sacrificing my body for my brothers and my team to reach our goals.

"At this point in time, my ankle isn't where it should be. This is the best decision not only for my health, but also for the team long term. I look forward to supporting my team from the sideline this season and coming back fully healthy in 2022."

Earlier this week, coach John Harbaugh said the team is edging closer to some clarity with his situation.

“I think we’re nearing one, but I don’t have anything to announce at this time,” Harbaugh said.

Stanley has been dealing with an ankle issue after playing every snap in a 33-27 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in the regular-season opener.

Last season, Stanley suffered a season-ending ankle injury Week 8 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. There was some uncertainty whether he would be ready for the regular season, but Stanley was able to get back on the field late in training camp.

However, he suffered an obvious setback against the Raiders and never returned to the field.

In October 2020, the Ravens signed Stanley to a five-year extension, which keeps the All-Pro under contract through the 2025 season. The deal is worth $98.75, which makes him the second-highest-paid left tackle at $19.75 million per year.

Staley was playing in the final year of his rookie deal and was eligible to test the free-agent market in 2021. The Raven selected Stanley in the first round of the 2016 draft (sixth overall) from Notre Dame. He has started all 61 of the games in which he’s played since joining the Ravens prior to suffering the ankle injury Week 8 against the Steelers.