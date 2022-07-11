Skip to main content

Ravens Legitimate Super Bowl Contender Headed Into Training Camp

Ravens can make deep playoff run if healthy.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are viewed as legitimate Super Bowl contenders as they get ready for training camp.

That's the consensus by Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr, who listed Baltimore as one of the 12 title contenders. 

"They already had one of the best drafts in modern NFL history back in 2018, and '22 may end up being a close second with the addition of talented prospects such as safety Kyle Hamilton, center Tyler Linderbaum and edge rusher David Ojabo," Orr wrote. "That's one reason I love the Ravens this year. Another? No one has figured out how to stop their offense yet! Teams have borrowed freely from Baltimore's suite of backfield motion concepts and still, since '18, they remain one of the most efficient units in football featuring a quarterback who has never thrown for more than 3,200 yards in a season. It's incredible, quite frankly."

The other teams on the list are:

  • Buffalo Bills
  • Cincinnati Bengals
  • Indianapolis Colts
  • Dallas Cowboys
  • Kansas City Chiefs
  • Los Angeles Chargers
  • Denver Broncos
  • Las Vegas Raiders
  • Green Bay Packers
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Los Angeles Rams
  • Wild card: Philadelphia Eagles

However, the Ravens have the talent to overtake those teams, according to SI> 

"This season, the Ravens will be healthier, more athletic, and younger at key offensive line positions," Orr wrote. "I have seen your rebuttal, that they have only one potentially good wide receiver, and I will counter by saying that Mark Andrews is one of the 10 best pass-catchers in the NFL and that a 10-yard pass to a tight end is largely the same as a 10-yard pass to a wide receiver."

