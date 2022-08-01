Ravens Rookie Isaiah Likely Learning from the 'Best,' Mark Andrews

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has compared rookie tight end Isaiah Likely to "a baby Mark Andrews."

Likely will take that as a compliment.

The fourth-round pick from Coastal Carolina has been following Andrews closely throughout the early days of training camp, picking up tips on how to be a better tight end.

Andrews has been glad to help.

"Having the best tight end in my mind, Mark Andrews, in the league, (I'm) really just hearing what he has to say off my routes, off my blocking techniques, off my steps and just taking it like a sponge," Likely said.

Likely has been one of the most impressive players throughout the OTAs and training camp. He's made plays in the middle of the field and has also beaten cornerbacks for long completions.

He has caught the attention of coach John Harbaugh.

"Isaiah Likely has made a bunch of plays; he’s a big target out there," Harbaugh said. "He has a catch radius. You can see it. He can go get passes that aren’t right on the spot, and he can extend and go get them.”

Likely has stretched the field throughout his career and had five career receptions of 50-plus yards at Coastal Carolina. He also had 27 career touchdowns and over 2,000 yards receiving in four years for the Chanticleers.

“He’s got a natural, kind of knack-feel for the game," Andrews said. "I think that he sees the game really, really well. He’s really fluid. When he sees something open, he takes it. He’s got a little bit of me in him, for sure.”