Ravens Likely To Focus On Building Defense In This Draft

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — For the past couple of years, the Ravens have focused on adding playmakers to the offense, selecting six wide receivers over the past three drafts, including a pair of first-round picks.

Now, the focus will be on building the defense.

The Ravens need to rebuild the defensive line with the loss of several veterans. Baltimore also needs support at inside and outside linebacker, in the secondary, and with a pass rusher.

Owner Steve Bisciotti recently alluded to the need to support the defensive side of the ball in this year's draft.

"It could be an all-defensive draft for all I know, and I'd be more than happy with that," he said at the recent owner's meetings.

The Ravens have an opportunity to add a bunch of playmakers with 10 picks in this year's draft, including the 14th overall selection.

GM Eric DeCosta is going to have to find a few plug-and-play types of players because certain areas of the roster are thin.

The Ravens need to further strengthen their secondary after making a couple of cost-saving measures. The team released cornerback Tavon Young, who would have had a $9.2 million cap hit this season.

Baltimore also decided not to tender fellow cornerback Chris Westry, who would have made $2.5 million next season. Westry signed a one-year deal with the Carolina Panthers.

Jimmy Smith is an unrestricted free agent and is considering retirement, while Anthony Averett signed with the Raiders.

That leaves the Ravens with Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters, Iman Marshall, Kevon Seymour, Kevin Toliver, and Robert Jackson as the only cornerbacks on the current roster.

Baltimore finished 32nd against the pass last season.

The Ravens might have to select a cornerback with the 14th overall pick in the draft. Cincinnati’s Sauce Gardner and Washington’s Trent McDuffie have been two players linked to the Ravens in the first round, but they could be taken before the team makes its selection.

“It looks like you can get a corner pretty much at any point throughout the Draft process,” DeCosta said.

The Ravens could also look to add a playmaking defensive tackle with that 14th pick, such as Georgia's Jordan Davis.

A couple of pass rushers could also entice the Ravens, including Purdue's George Karlaftis of Purdue and Florida State's Jermaine Johnson II. Baltimore finished in the bottom third of the league with 34 sacks last year.