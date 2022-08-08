Skip to main content

Ravens Rookie Tyler Linderbaum Reportedly Has Lisfranc Injury

Linderbaum still expected to play.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens rookie center Tyler Linderbaum has suffered a Lisfranc injury, according to the NFL Network.

Linderbaum is expected to miss one or two weeks of practice, coach John Harbaugh confirmed. 

Linderbaum suffered a similar injury during his college career at Iowa however, the issue is a sprain and not a rupture, the NFL Network reported. 

He is expected to be the starting center this season for the Ravens. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Linderbaum, 6-foot-3, 291 pounds, was a two-time all-Big Ten first-team selection, a unanimous All-American, Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year, and the Rimington Trophy winner, which is awarded to the nation's top center.

Linderbaum began his career at defensive tackle but he made the transition to center by the end of his freshman season. Linderbaum is durable and played 908 of Iowa’s 934 snaps in 2021 and was only removed during blowout wins.

Linderbaum is the first offensive lineman the Ravens selected in the first round since 2016 when they took Ronnie Stanley.

Expectations are just as high.

"There’s going to be a lot of competition for the starting spots, a certain one spot in particular, but then there’s going to be competition for those backup spots, big time," coach John Harbaugh said. "The thing we’re trying to do is be a physical, punishing offensive line. We want that kind of a mindset in our group, and that’s what Tyler Linderbaum brings to us, Pat Mekari is like that already, and a lot of our guys are. This guy [Tyler Linderbaum] adds to it.”

In This Article (1)

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

fzqllui6i86nuafkzmzk
News

Ravens Have Optimistic Playoff Odds for 2022 Season

By Todd Karpovich53 minutes ago
1295681774.0
News

Ravens Preseason Game 1 Vs. Titans: Breakdown

By Todd Karpovich4 hours ago
gettyimages-1186761233
News

Lamar Jackson Avoiding the Hits

By Todd KarpovichAug 7, 2022 10:05 AM EDT
shutterstock_12977351a
News

Ravens Camp Report: Slade Bolden, Jaylon Moore Shining

By Todd KarpovichAug 7, 2022 7:18 AM EDT
ngs4tcxvw8usm3fcs8ua
News

New Ravens OT Morgan Moses Impressed By Lamar Jackson

By Todd KarpovichAug 6, 2022 4:29 PM EDT
nzw69si4uwq71rn6tumb (1)
News

Ravens WR James Proche Takes Reps As Holder

By Todd KarpovichAug 6, 2022 10:14 AM EDT
download
News

Ravens Camp Notes: Being Cautious With Injured Players

By Todd KarpovichAug 6, 2022 8:22 AM EDT
IMG_5095
News

Ravens Ja’Wuan James Adjusting to Switch to Left Tackle

By Todd KarpovichAug 5, 2022 1:15 PM EDT