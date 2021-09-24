Ravens-Lions: Sit'Em, Start'Em Fantasy

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — A couple of Ravens should get starts on your Fantasy team against the Lions this week, according to SI's Michael Fabiano.

Running Backs

Start ‘Em

Ravens: Ty’Son Williams

"Williams is in a committee with Latavius Murray, but he still led the Ravens running backs with 35 snaps and a 25.4 percent touch share in Week 2. I like him as a FLEX starter this weekend, as the Ravens face a Lions team that can’t stop the run. In fact, their defense has already surrendered six touchdowns and the second-most fantasy points to opposing runners after two weeks."

Wide Receivers

Start of the Week

Ravens: Marquise Brown

Brown has been bananas good after two weeks, averaging more than 20 fantasy points while garnering a near 30 percent target share for the Ravens. He’s a virtual must-start this week against the Lions, who have surrendered 14 touchdowns and the most fantasy points to opposing wideouts in their last nine games. Consider Hollywood a viable No. 2 fantasy receiver this weekend.