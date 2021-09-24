September 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayRavenCountry+SI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Ravens-Lions: Sit'Em, Start'Em Fantasy

Baltimore visits Detroit in Week 3.
Author:
Publish date:

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — A couple of Ravens should get starts on your Fantasy team against the Lions this week, according to SI's Michael Fabiano.

Running Backs

Start ‘Em

Ravens: Ty’Son Williams 

"Williams is in a committee with Latavius Murray, but he still led the Ravens running backs with 35 snaps and a 25.4 percent touch share in Week 2. I like him as a FLEX starter this weekend, as the Ravens face a Lions team that can’t stop the run. In fact, their defense has already surrendered six touchdowns and the second-most fantasy points to opposing runners after two weeks."

Wide Receivers

Start of the Week

Ravens: Marquise Brown 

Brown has been bananas good after two weeks, averaging more than 20 fantasy points while garnering a near 30 percent target share for the Ravens. He’s a virtual must-start this week against the Lions, who have surrendered 14 touchdowns and the most fantasy points to opposing wideouts in their last nine games. Consider Hollywood a viable No. 2 fantasy receiver this weekend.

USATSI_16790334
News

Ravens-Lions: Sit'Em, Start'Em Fantasy

38 seconds ago
USATSI_16791006
News

Lamar Jackson Misses Thursday's Practice Because of Illness

14 hours ago
USATSI_16795291
News

Ravens Face Dangerous Tight End for Third Straight Week

15 hours ago
usatsi_10457776
News

Quick Rundown of Ravens-Lions Predictions

20 hours ago
USATSI_16790747
News

Marquise Brown Showing He Can Be No. 1 Wide Receiver for Ravens

21 hours ago
USATSI_16790566
News

Latavius Murray Quickly Feeling at Home With Ravens

22 hours ago
tggwwslyutxath3qmj4f
News

Flashback: Justin Tucker's 61-Yard Field Goal Beats Lions on Monday Night Football

Sep 22, 2021
1341372577.0
News

Ravens Rookie Odafe Oweh Named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Sep 22, 2021