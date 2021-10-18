Ravens Look Smart by Re-Signing Josh Bynes

BALTIMORE — The Ravens needed some leadership and they turned to one of their steadiest veterans, Josh Bynes.

Bynes, who is on this third stint with the team, played 43 snaps (77%) at inside linebacker in a 34-6 victory over the Chargers, ahead of Chris Board (23 snaps, 41%) Patrick Queen (19, 34%) and Malik Harrison (14, 25%)

Bynes helped control the middle of the field and tied cornerback Anthony Averett for a team-high six tackles. Bynes also had a tackle for a loss and a pass defensed.

Bynes is happy to be back in Baltimore and making an impact.

“I was here. I appreciate ‘Harbs’ [head coach John Harbaugh] and the organization [for] bringing me back for the third time or whatever now," he said. "And I appreciate it so much. I love this place. My heart is through-and-through purple. And no matter where I was at, I always tried to take things I learned here and take it to every place I’ve been, because the core values, and the things that this organization brings to the table are unmatched everywhere.

"You try to take those things everywhere, and sometimes it works – not sometimes; it really doesn’t work out. But at least for me, myself, and how I take this game, and how I play this game, it’s based on, literally, how I started here."

Prior to last season, Bynes signed a one-year deal with AFC North rival Cincinnati as an unrestricted free agent. He finished with 99 tackles and one sack over 16 games.

He was released by the Carolina Panthers on Aug. 31 and picked up by the Ravens the following day.

Bynes is not only a solid defender, he provides veteran leadership to the younger players.

Bynes spent three seasons in Baltimore from 2011-2013 and re-signed with the team on Oct. 2, 2019, as a free agent. He took the spot of linebacker Tim Williams, a former third-round pick, that was waived.

Bynes 32, finished with 46 tackles, one sack, two interceptions and four passes defensed over 12 games, including seven starts for Baltimore.

Now, he's back to playing a key role.

"You can look back, even to my rookie year, I’ve treated this game [like] I was a starter, and I never looked at myself any different," Bynes said. "Even when my name is not called, [or] when my name is ready to go, I’m always ready to go, because I took this game as serious as anybody else. I love this place, and I’m always glad to be back here.”