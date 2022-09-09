Skip to main content

Ravens Look to Keep Momentum in September Rolling

Ravens dominant over first month of season.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

OWING MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have started the preseason with a 1-0 record, extending their preseason winning streak to 21 games. 

Turns out, getting a fast jump on the first month of the regular season is also a Ravens’ strong point. 

The Baltimore Ravens are the 4th-best NFL team in the month of September since 2010 with a 63.4% win rate, according to BetMaryland.com.

Screen Shot 2022-09-09 at 12.59.33 PM

Last season, the Ravens went 2-1 in September, including a thrilling 19-17 win over the Detroit Lions on Sept. 26 in which kicker Justin Tucker hit an NFL record 66-yard field goal for Baltimore.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Ravens had a lot of injuries last year, finishing 8-9 (they lost their last six games), and missing the playoffs for the first time in three years. And it could be a tough road this season, especially in the AFC North.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are likely a .500 team. And the Cincinnati Bengals made the Super Bowl last year. QB Joe Burrow looks strong after having his appendix removed. And who knows if and when QB Deshaun Watson starts for the Cleveland Browns?

So getting off to a strong start will be more important in Baltimore’s case, in part to cushion the blow if the team can’t stay healthy as the season goes on and to avoid any more late-season slides.

This September the Ravens play at the Jets, play host to the Miami Dolphins, then are on the road again against the Patriots. The Jets won’t have starting quarterback Zach Wilson, who’s having knee surgery this week and is expected to be out up to four weeks.

Miami is interesting — the Dolphins finished last season at 9-8 and acquired star receiver Tyreek Hill. But they do have a new coach in Mike McDaniel.

The Patriots are a mystery — despite going 10-7 last season, a lot of people are counting them out. A lot of that comes down to a debate over their quarterback, Mac Jones, despite the fact he looked pretty poised as a rookie las

In This Article (1)

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

14e6f510d407953a4de515fd04f8ebe0
News

Ravens-Jets Week 1 Predictions Roundup

By Todd Karpovich
IMG_5193
News

Deadline Day for Contract Negotiations Between Lamar Jackson, Ravens

By Todd Karpovich
usa_today_17165627.0
News

Marlon Humphrey, Ravens Secondary Prepping for Flacco's 'Deep Ball'

By Todd Karpovich
download (23)
News

Ravens-Jets Key Matchup: Rashod Bateman Vs. Sauce Gardner

By Todd Karpovich
ravens19_wk15_lamarjackson3
News

Ravens-Jets: Week 1 Notebook

By NFL Network
download (22)
News

Lamar Jackson on Flacco: 'There Was No Pettiness With Joe'

By Todd Karpovich
IMG_5186
News

Ravens Have Encouraging Turnout for Practice

By Todd Karpovich
Lamar-Jackson-Baltimore-Ravens-New-York-Jets-scaled-e1658259142887
News

Ravens Week 1 Power Rankings Roundup

By Todd Karpovich