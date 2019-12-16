Ravens Look to Maintain Momentum Over Final Two Games

RavenMaven
Ravens coach John Harbaugh likes to talk about the importance of stacking wins.

Baltimore has put together a string of 10 consecutive victories and is in position to surge into the playoffs as the top seed in the AFC.

The Ravens need to avoid a letdown in their final two games against Cleveland and Pittsburgh. Harbaugh knows his players won't be looking past either team. 

“I’m sure there are some analytics on that, if you can get us some numbers on that.," Harbaugh said about the winning streak. "But it’s hard. It’s hard to win a game in this league. Everybody you play puts everything into it. 

"It’s a real blessing to be able to stand on the sideline all these years and see these guys play and see how hard they play, how fast they are, how big they are, how well-trained they are. And they go at it. They go at it. So, to win a game is big. To be able to stack this number of wins is remarkable. And yet, you get to this point, and the next one becomes the most important one. And that’s just the way it works," he said.

The Ravens have balance on both sides of the ball. They have the league's No. 2 ranked overall offense behind Dallas and are ranked fourth by allowing 18.4 points per game. 

Lamar Jackson has been the catalyst behind Baltimore's surge to the postseason. He finished with 86 yards on eight carries against the Jets, giving him 1,103 yards on the season. Jackson broke the previous quarterback rushing record for a single season set by Michael Vick, who ran for 1,039 yards in 2006.

Jackson has been a spark since taking over the starting job midway through the 2018 season after Joe Flacco went down with a hip injury. He led the Ravens to victories in six of their final seven games and helped the team snap a three-year postseason drought.

Baltimore lost to the Los Angeles Chargers 23-17 in the first round of the AFC playoffs. That setback still resonates with Jackson and the goal is to take the team even further this season.

“Last year, you know, two different teams, two different mindsets, but last year we worked so hard for that," Jackson said. "We [were 4-5 when he took over] and we lost one game on that run and people didn’t think our team would make it to the playoffs, and we had a strong team last year and we made it happen. That’s my fault we lost in that first-round last year, but this year is a different team, different mindset. It’s a brotherhood going on right now, and we’ve just got to keep it going.”

On the other side of the ball, the Ravens are getting contributions from several defenders. The acquisition of cornerback Marcus Peters prior to the trade deadline was a shrewd move. The Ravens have gone 8-0 with Peters in the lineup. Overall, Peters has three interceptions, two of which he’s returned for touchdowns. He has also knocked down nine passes defended.

Baltimore is ranked sixth with a +10 turnover differential. 

“The turnover differential is the No. 1 stat that affects winning and losing," Harbaugh said. "We always feel that way. We had a goal for a really high number this year. We aren’t really there where we wanted to be, but we’re pretty darn good. Our defense has done a great job. Offensively, we’ve really protected the ball well the last number of weeks. That’s big. We have to keep doing a good job of that.”

 Despite the recent success, Harbaugh knows the Ravens need to stay focused. The NFL is a week-to-week league and a team's fortunes can change quickly. And that's why the Ravens have not looked past their next opponent. 

"We tell our guys all the time, the last one doesn’t mean anything unless you win the next one," Harbaugh said. "And then, once you start stacking wins, the next one means more than the last one because they become more meaningful, they reward you more to stay. So, we need to take that into account. We need to come back to work next week. We need to be ... Everything we need to do needs to be at championship level, because that’s what we’re chasing.”

