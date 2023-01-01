Ravens Looking for First Season Sweep of Steelers Since 2019

Baltimore has not swept the season series since 2019 when the Ravens beat Pittsburgh 26-23 in overtime and 28-10.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — There's a saying around the Under Armour Performance Center: “You're not a Raven until you beat the Steelers.”

These Ravens have a chance to accomplish a rare feat: sweeping Pittsburgh.

Baltimore has not swept the season series since 2019 when the Ravens beat Pittsburgh 26-23 in overtime and 28-10.

The Steelers had won four straight in the series before the Ravens emerged with a 16-14 victory in Week 14.

"Nobody likes to lose, especially to the Steelers, so there’s definitely going to be tension there," Ravens linebacker Tyus Bowser said. "But we’ve just got to take it one day at a time until we get to that moment and go out there and play our best ball and let the chips fall where they may.”

The Steelers lead the all-time regular-season series, 29-24, also going 3-1 in the playoffs. Under Coach John Harbaugh, Baltimore is 15-17, including playoffs, and 7-7 in Baltimore.

This year, the Ravens are 10-5 and one game behind the Bengals atop the AFC North. The Steelers are 7-8 and need some help to make the playoffs.

The Ravens could hand Steelers coach Mike Tomlin his first losing season with a victory.

Baltimore will start backup quarterback Tyler Huntley because Lamar Jackson suffered a knee injury against the Broncos in Week 13.

Eight of the last 10 meetings between the Ravens and Steelers have been decided by one score.

“I think it’s just two teams that really know each other, that have played a lot of ball against each other over the last 15-plus years," Ravens safety Chuck Clark said. "So, [we] play each other twice a year, and then I feel like both teams go out and get tough players, gritty players. When those two teams clash on the field, that’s what the result is; that you see a tough, hard-fought game all the time.”