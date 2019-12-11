Raven Maven
Ravens Looking to Avoid Letdown Against Jets

Todd Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens are heavily favored over the New York Jets heading into their Week 15 Thursday night matchup.

Nonetheless, Ravens players and coaches understand the Jets can still be a dangerous team.

New York has won four out of its past five games. The victories came against the Giants, Redskins, Raiders and Dolphins with the sole loss against the Bengals.

The Jets (5-8) have the NFL's seventh-ranked defense and are especially solid against the run, allowing just 78.8 yards per game.

Coach John Harbaugh had a clear message for his players: Stay focused.

“They’re playing great,” Harbaugh said. “When you look at it, that’s it. That’s what we talked to the guys about. That’s all you need to know. Watch the tape. They’re playing winning football. We understand that. We know this league. Our guys don’t take anybody for granted. You never can, you never should.”

Baltimore (11-2) much at stake in this game.The Ravens (11-2) can clinch the AFC North with a victory and are in the driver's seat to claim the No. 1 seed in the conference playoffs.

New York defensive coordinator Gregg Williams is familiar with the Ravens after spending two seasons with the Cleveland Browns. Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson is confident the team will be ready for Williams' aggressive schemes. 

"I feel we're going to be very prepared," Jackson said. "We had a lot less days than usual to prepare for a game, but our Coach Greg [Roman], he's doing a great job of scheming stuff out. We have ‘Urb’ [quarterbacks coach James Urban] helping him [and] offensive line coach, Coach Joe [D'Alessandris]. 

"We're going to be pretty good, so we're not really worried about it. We know it's a great defense we'll be coming up against, but we feel like our schemes will be pretty good for the game.”

The Jets have struggled to move the ball and have the league's 31st-ranked offense. Quarterback Sam Darnold has thrown for 2,424 yards with 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. 

"Sam, I think he can extend some plays," Ravens safety Earl Thomas said. "I think he’s solid. I think he’s a solid quarterback. I don’t have any other thing to say about him, but he’s solid.”

New York will get running back Le’Veon Bell back in the lineup. Bell had some huge games against Baltimore when he was with the Steelers. Jets coach Adam Gase would be wise to give him the ball if he is fully healthy. 

In nine career games against the Ravens with the Steelers, Bell has run for 720 yards on 140 carries (4.5 ypc) with seven touchdowns. He has also caught 47 passes for 348 yards with three touchdowns. 

"He's pretty close to 100 percent," Gase said. 

