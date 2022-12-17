Ravens Looking to Cut Down with Allowing Big Plays

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have been susceptible to allowing big plays downfield.

Last week against the Steelers, cornerback Marlon Humphrey was beaten for critical completions from Mitchell Trubisky to George Pickens and Diontae Johnson.

Baltimore will face another challenge on Saturday against Browns wide receivers Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones.

“When you look at the deep passes and the big-play pass route, again, it’s hard to attribute it to one or two things," Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald said. "Last game, it wasn’t Marlon’s [Humphrey] best game, but he’s a guy that I think [is] an elite corner, and we’re going to keep putting him in situations where he’s going to be man-to-man and in one-on-ones, and we’re confident he’s going to win those. I think you just looked at three separate situations and kind of happen to string them together in one game."

The Ravens are ranked 26th against the pass, allowing 249.2 yards per game. However, they have shown improvement throughout the season.

"I think we’ve actually done a good job of keeping the ball in front over, probably, the last half of the season, so I’m curious on those stats," Macdonald said. "But the game that sticks out is this last game, and we’re confident that he [Marlon Humphrey] will make those plays moving forward.”