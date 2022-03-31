Skip to main content

Ravens Lose Out On Bobby Wagner Sweepstakes to Rams

Linebacker stays on West Coast.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens apparently made a strong offer, but linebacker Bobby Wagner is staying on the West Coast, signing with the Super-Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

Wagner reportedly agreed to a five-year, $65 million deal with Los Angeles

He paid a visit to Baltimore earlier this month, but the deal with the Rams was too good to pass up.

Wagner would have been a good fit in Baltimore.

He was drafted in the second round of the 2012 draft from Utah State and became an immediate starter at middle linebacker and produced 140 tackles and three interceptions as a rookie, helping lead the team to the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Over the next nine seasons, he surpassed 100 tackles every time, including leading the league in that category in 2016 and 2019.

Last season, Wagner joined the exclusive company, alongside former Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis and London Fletcher, as only the third player to amass 100 or more tackles in 10 consecutive seasons since 1987. 

Since entering the league a decade ago, he has produced 60 passes defensed and 11 interceptions while scoring four defensive touchdowns.

— Corbin Smith from All Seahawks contributed to this report. 

