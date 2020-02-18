RavenCountry
Will Ravens End LSU Drought in 2020 Draft?

Todd Karpovich

It was recently pointed out to me by an astute reader of this site that the Ravens have never drafted a player from LSU.

Indeed, Baltimore has never taken someone from the SEC school in 24 years of NFL Drafts, spanning 201 total selections, including one supplemental pick in 2007.

The Ravens have taken 11 players from both Alabama and Oklahoma, which is the most among all schools. 

Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta could end that LSU drought this year, maybe even in the first round. The Tigers earned their first title in the College Football Playoff-era with a 42-25 victory over Clemson on Jan. 13.  

There are a pair of Tigers that could be potentially be on the Ravens radar with the 28th overall pick, according to draft analysts.

One of those players being linked to the Ravens is LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton, according to Bucky Brooks, of NFL.com. The move makes sense, especially if Baltimore parts ways with veteran cornerbacks Jimmy Smith and Brandon Carr. 

"Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey are solid starters, but the Ravens could use another CB to fill out the room," Brooks wrote. 

Fulton is regarded as one of the top cornerbacks in this year draft. He started all 14 games with 32 tackles and 13 passes defended with one interception as a senior last season. He was second team All-SEC selection by the Associated Press.  

Another LSU player that could land with the Ravens is edge outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson, according to Will Brinson, of CBS Sports. The 6-foot-4, 250-pound Chaisson is the third-rated linebacker in this year's draft.

"The Ravens bring in some pass rush help with several key defenders heading to free agency," Brinson wrote. "Chaisson showed how much of an impact he can have as LSU marched to a national title.

Chaisson played in 26 games (17 starts) in his three years with the Tigers. He finished his career with 92 tackles, 19.0 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks. Chaisson was named First Team All-SEC in 2019 and Freshman All-SEC in 2017. 

The Ravens could also pick up an LSU player later in the draft. 

Meanwhile, the Tigers have six players — quarterback Joe Burrow, wide receiver Justin Jefferson, safety Grant Delpit, linebacker Patrick Queen, Fulton and Chaisson — that have first-round potential. 

 

