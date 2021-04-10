Ravens Primed to Take An LSU Player for Just Second Time in Their History

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Of course, Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen is biased.

As the first player from LSU ever taken by the franchise, Queen thinks Baltimore should grab another Tiger this year.

That player could wide receiver Terrace Marshall, who has been linked to the Ravens with the 27th overall pick in multiple mock drafts.

Fellow LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is also a key prospect, but he's projected to be taken well before Baltimore makes its first-round selection.

“Ja’Marr had an incredible season, the best receiver that year, won the Biletnikoff," Queen told the NFL Network. "And then you’ve got Terrace Marshall, who came in this season and only played like seven games and he still had some of the best wide receiver numbers. So those guys, the film don’t lie for them and I know they’re gonna ball wherever they go."

Marshall would add another playmaker for quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Marshall is a big, physical wide receiver that would be a good fit for the AFC North. He is an exceptional route runner, averaging 15 yards per receptions, and can make plays after the catch. His 731 yards receiving ranked third in the SEC. Marshall also has a nose for the end zone and scored 23 touchdowns over his past 19 games.

Marshall could be available when the Ravens make the 27th overall pick. It would be the second consecutive year the team takes a player from LSU in the first round. The question is whether the Ravens want to select a wide receiver in the first round for the second time in three years. Baltimore selected Marquise Brown with the 25th overall pick in 2019. Marshall could boost the passing attack.

"I hope we get Terrace. I hope we get him," said Queen, who was selected with the 28th overall pick last year.