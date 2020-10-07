SI.com
Raven Country
LSU Reunion: Rookies Patrick Queen, Joe Burrow Ready to Meet As Opponents

Todd_Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens rookie linebacker Patrick Queen already had some spirited battles in practice with Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow when they were teammates at LSU.

The two first-round picks will meet as opponents for the first time when Cincinnati visits M&T Bank Stadium in Week 5. 

"It was a crazy relationship between us," Queen said about Burrow. "As word got out, some things got heated sometimes. That's just the competitor in both of us. We're still great friends to this day. Joe is a great guy, great competitor, Day 1 when he came in, he went to work against all of us. I'm looking forward to this rematch." 

Both Queen and Burrow, who hoisted the college football playoff national championship together last season at LSU, have made immediate impacts with their respective NFL teams.

Queen, the 28th overall pick in the 2020 draft, leads the Ravens with 33 tackles on the season. He had a nose for the ball and is a solid tackler. Queen is also making progress in pass coverage, an area that is especially challenging for young linebackers.

"He read the schemes well," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "He made a bunch of tackles for us at the point of attack and also, some rally tackles, too. In coverage, he’s doing well. Man-coverage, he’s got speed. He works on his technique; he’s always working on that. He did pretty well with that, [but he] always can improve."

Burrow, the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, has managed to throw for 1,121 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions behind a porous offensive line. Burrow has been sacked 15 times, which ranks second in the NFL behind Deshaun Watson. 

However, Burrow now stands as the only rookie QB in NFL history to ever throw for 300 yards in three consecutive games. Queen will be looking to end that streak. 

“That’s pretty remarkable to say the least," Harbaugh said. "We have a lot of respect for him.”

