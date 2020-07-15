RavenCountry
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Game Day

Calais Campbell leads Ravens in 'Madden '21 ratings

Todd Karpovich

If the Ravens play as well as their "Madden '21" ratings, they should be poised to have another successful run this season.

Newly acquired defensive end Calais Campbell had the highest ranking among all Ravens players at 95. Campbell has played in 186 games (168 starts), recording 687 total tackles, 88 sacks, 48 passes defended, 14 forced fumbles, 11 fumble recoveries, and three interceptions over his 12-year NFL career.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson was not far behind finishing at 94. He was ranked No. 3 overall for quarterbacks behind Patrick Mahomes and Russell Wilson, but Jackson had the fastest speed rating (96). 

Other notable Ravens ratings include:

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley – 93

Stanley was named the "Pass Blocker of the Year" by Pro Football Focus in 2019. He was the highest-ranked left tackle with 300 or more pass-blocking snaps in PFF pass-blocking efficiency (99.3). Overall, Stanley allowed 10 total pressures in 515 pass-blocking snaps in 2019, according to the report.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey – 89

Last season, Humphrey, had 65 tackles, three interceptions, a team-leading 14 passes defended, three fumble returns — two of which were returned for touchdowns — and two forced fumbles.

Safety Earl Thomas – 88

Thomas finished the season with 49 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions, four passes defended, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery, helping Baltimore’s defense rank No. 3 in points (17.6) and No. 4 in yards (300.6) allowed per game.

Kicker Justin Tucker – 87

Tucker is the most accurate kicker in NFL history at 90.8%, connecting on 265 of 292 field-goal attempts. His 11-career AFC Special Teams Player of the Week awards are the most in franchise history. 

Defensive tackle Brandon Williams – 86

Williams recorded 34 tackles, one sack, and one fumble recovery in 2019, helping Baltimore rank No. 3 in points (17.6) and No. 4 in yards (300.6) allowed per game.

Running back Mark Ingram – 86

Ingram ran for 1,018 yards with 10 touchdowns. He also caught 26 passes for 247 yards with another five scores, earning his third trip to the Pro Bowl.

Tight End Mark Andrews – 86

Andrews earned a trip to the Pro Bowl after setting team-highs in receptions (64), receiving yards (852), and receiving touchdowns (10). Andrews and Kansas City's Travis Kelce were the only two tight ends to amass more than 200 receiving yards on receptions of 20 or more yards downfield. 

Punter Sam Koch - 85

Koch punted 40 times for a 46.4 gross average and a 39.8 net average, placing 21 punts inside the 20. He was eligible for free agency next offseason.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Too low? Ravens are sixth in preseason tight ends rankings

Ravens Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle finished sixth among all teams in preseason rankings for tight ends, behind the 49ers, Chiefs, Eagles, Buccaneers, and Rams.

Todd Karpovich

by

MerylBaltimore

Ravens Matt Judon: 'How's the real estate in Kansas City'

Matt Judon has to work out a new contract with the Ravens or he'll play under the franchise tag. Meanwhile, he's been closely watching the massive deals in K.C.

Todd Karpovich

by

Todd_Karpovich

Lamar Jackson focused on Super Bowl, not personal accolades for Ravens

Lamar Jackson won the NFL MVP award and is on the cover of Madden '21," but he says his career will be defined by winning a Super Bowl for the Ravens.

Todd Karpovich

Malik Harrison signs rookie deal with Ravens

The Ravens officially added another young playmaker to their roster, signing rookie middle linebacker Malik Harrison from Ohio State to his rookie deal.

Todd Karpovich

J.K. Dobbins is top rookie running back on 'Madden '21

The Ravens J.K. Dobbins was given a 75-overall rating on "Madden '21," best among all rookie running backs, including four players taken ahead of him in draft.

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson scores high in 'Madden 21' player ratings

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is gracing the cover of "Madden 21" after winning NFL MVP last season. He has some of the game's highest player ratings.

Todd Karpovich

Harbaugh expects fully healthy Ravens for training camp

John Harbaugh expects the Baltimore Ravens to be at full strength when training camp opens later this month. Covid-19 pandemic poses more challenges.

Todd Karpovich

by

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens: 5 players critical for successful run in 2020

The Baltimore Ravens have high hopes for the 2020 season and here are five players that will play a crucial role for a potential Super Bowl run.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Training Camp Battles, Predictions: Running Backs

The Ravens had the best running attack in league history last season. They'll be hard-pressed to top that performance, but that's what they plan to do.

Todd Karpovich

No offseason, no problem for Ravens 'Wolfpack'

Justin Tucker, Morgan Cox, and Sam Koch are known as 'The Wolfpack' because they've been together for so long and their tight bond with the Baltimore Ravens.

Todd Karpovich