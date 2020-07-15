Calais Campbell leads Ravens in 'Madden '21 ratings

If the Ravens play as well as their "Madden '21" ratings, they should be poised to have another successful run this season.

Newly acquired defensive end Calais Campbell had the highest ranking among all Ravens players at 95. Campbell has played in 186 games (168 starts), recording 687 total tackles, 88 sacks, 48 passes defended, 14 forced fumbles, 11 fumble recoveries, and three interceptions over his 12-year NFL career.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson was not far behind finishing at 94. He was ranked No. 3 overall for quarterbacks behind Patrick Mahomes and Russell Wilson, but Jackson had the fastest speed rating (96).

Other notable Ravens ratings include:

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley – 93

Stanley was named the "Pass Blocker of the Year" by Pro Football Focus in 2019. He was the highest-ranked left tackle with 300 or more pass-blocking snaps in PFF pass-blocking efficiency (99.3). Overall, Stanley allowed 10 total pressures in 515 pass-blocking snaps in 2019, according to the report.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey – 89

Last season, Humphrey, had 65 tackles, three interceptions, a team-leading 14 passes defended, three fumble returns — two of which were returned for touchdowns — and two forced fumbles.

Safety Earl Thomas – 88

Thomas finished the season with 49 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions, four passes defended, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery, helping Baltimore’s defense rank No. 3 in points (17.6) and No. 4 in yards (300.6) allowed per game.

Kicker Justin Tucker – 87

Tucker is the most accurate kicker in NFL history at 90.8%, connecting on 265 of 292 field-goal attempts. His 11-career AFC Special Teams Player of the Week awards are the most in franchise history.

Defensive tackle Brandon Williams – 86

Williams recorded 34 tackles, one sack, and one fumble recovery in 2019, helping Baltimore rank No. 3 in points (17.6) and No. 4 in yards (300.6) allowed per game.

Running back Mark Ingram – 86

Ingram ran for 1,018 yards with 10 touchdowns. He also caught 26 passes for 247 yards with another five scores, earning his third trip to the Pro Bowl.

Tight End Mark Andrews – 86

Andrews earned a trip to the Pro Bowl after setting team-highs in receptions (64), receiving yards (852), and receiving touchdowns (10). Andrews and Kansas City's Travis Kelce were the only two tight ends to amass more than 200 receiving yards on receptions of 20 or more yards downfield.

Punter Sam Koch - 85

Koch punted 40 times for a 46.4 gross average and a 39.8 net average, placing 21 punts inside the 20. He was eligible for free agency next offseason.